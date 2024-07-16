Save over $400 on a Peloton Bike with this Prime Day exercise bike deal

Peloton likely needs little to no introduction — the company has been at the forefront of cardio workouts for years, and for good reason. Its on-demand classes, and its bikes themselves, are second to none.

In fact, we picked the Peloton Bike as our top pick for the best exercise bike to use at home in 2024.

And, with Prime Day here again, you can save over $400 on buying one for yourself. Amazon is offering the Peloton Bike for just $1,011 - a saving of over $440.

You can get the Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike on sale right now at Amazon for $1,011 but it is invite-only and you must be a Prime Member

Because cycling is a low-impact exercise, it reduces the strain on your joints that you'd otherwise experience if you were running outdoors, or even on a treadmill.

Since the Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike is a relatively small bike, too, it doesn't take up a great deal of room in your home, weighing 135 pounds.

Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike: was $1,445, now $1,011 at Amazon Save $434 off the Peloton exercise bike is compact but capable, and pairs with your Wear OS or Apple Watch to help track your workouts.

Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

Still not convinced? We reviewed the Peloton Bike in 2022, awarding it 4.5/5.

We said: "The Peloton Bike is nothing short of excellent. Not only does it feature a refined and robust design that supports you through energetic spin classes, but the Peloton App is a genuine game-changer for those who struggle with workout motivation."

One of our biggest complaints was the price, but a $440 saving should help. It's worth mentioning you'll need the Peloton app for many features, including on-demand workouts, but even without it it's a fantastic exercise bike.

Key features: Screen included, small footprint, on-demand workouts.

Price history: This deal isn't the best we've seen on this model, but it's still a significant enough discount to be worth a look for Peloton newcomers.

Price comparison: I couldn't find the same model elsewhere.

Reviews consensus: Our favorite exercise bike at a significant discount? Sign us up. While the accompanying subscription remains as pricey as a gym membership, there are fantastic workouts on offer here. It's also easy to get to grips with and doesn't take up a great deal of space in your home either.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You're already a Peloton member but want to buy a bike outright, or just want a fantastic exercise bike in its own right.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want additional features - the Bike+ (that's Plus) has a display that can be adjusted to account for non-biking workouts, too.

