Prime Day air purifier deal: Save 20% on the number one best-selling air purifier on Amazon

Looking for a high-performing air purifier that can easily fit into a small bedroom? Then you can't miss this deal ― the bestselling Levoit Core 300S-P is now 20% off at Amazon, saving you a neat $30.

We are big fans of Levoit here at Live Science having reviewed their Levoit 300S humidifier, 400S air purifier and Vital 200S. Home appliances from this brand take pride of place in our guides to the best air purifiers and best air purifiers for allergies, with most models getting a near-perfect score of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our reviews. We like how sleek, quiet and easy to use they are, but more importantly, we are impressed by their air-cleaning performance given that they are relatively affordable. But do not take our word for it. Levoit air purifiers are one of the most sought-after appliances on Amazon, with the Levoit Core 300S-P being the number-one bestseller on the platform.

With its powerful three-stage filtration system and patented VortexAir technology, this compact air purifier can remove a whopping 99.97% of ultra-fine particles, including common allergens like pollen, dust and pet dander. Thanks to its activated carbon filter, it will do a good job of getting rid of bad smells, too. The Levoit Core 300S-P is also smart ― it comes with a free VeSync app that allows you to monitor your air quality and set schedules, and it can be controlled with Alexa or Google voice assistant. Moreover, this air purifier is Energy Star certified so it will not put a strain on your energy bill. It is basically a smaller version of our favorite Levoit Core 600S, making it a perfect option for bedrooms measuring up to 219 square feet (20 square meters).

For just $119.99, the Levoit Core 300S-P is an absolute steal.

Levoit Core 300S-P: Was $149.99, now $119.99 at Amazon Save $30 on one of the most popular air purifiers at Amazon. Compact, quiet and smart-enabled, the Levoit Core 300S-P is a perfect choice for small- to medium-sized bedrooms.

Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

There are two more models in the Levoit Core 300 family. The Levoit Core P350 comes with an enhanced activated carbon filter and is designed primarily with pet owners in mind. The Levoit Core 300-P, on the other hand, is the same as the Core 300S-P, but without the smart-enabled features. Both of them are on offer, too. The Levoit Core P350 is now 20% off, bringing its usual price of $129.99 down to $103.99, while the Levoit Core 300-P in white is now 21% cheaper, slashing its price tag by $21.

Key features: Pre-filter, multi-layer HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, air quality indicator, timer, auto mode, sleep mode, smart controls.

Product launched: September 2019

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of the Levoit Core 300S-P sat at $149.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $119.99, which is the lowest price we have seen since Black Friday when it briefly dipped to $104.99.

Price comparison: Levoit: $129.99

Reviews consensus: The Levoit Core 300S punches way above its affordable price point. This sleek air purifier is compact, quiet, intuitive to use and packed with smart features, and it delivers great air-cleaning performance. It has several minor flaws, including delays in app response time, and it is not suitable for larger bedrooms — but ultimately, the Levoit Core 300S offers a great run for the money.

TechRadar: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a quiet and efficient air purifier for small to medium spaces.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something bigger and more powerful, like the Coway Airmega 250, which is also on sale with a hefty $140 discount at Amazon.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.