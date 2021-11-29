Save $100 with this Cyber Monday Powerbeats Pro deal

Take advantage of this Cyber Monday Powerbeats Pro deal and secure yourself a new pair of high-performance earbuds for your next run. Now $149.95 down from $249.95 at Amazon, these earbuds are designed for maximum comfort and will be sure to pump up your workouts with their excellent sound quality. This deal takes 40% off of the usual RRP, and with a 4.6-star review rating from over 50,000 reviews on Amazon, these Powerbeats Pro are sure to impress once you're using them.

This Cyber Monday Powerbeats Pro deal is one of the most outstanding Cyber Monday running headphones deals we've seen yet, with sweat- and water-resistant technology that makes them suitable for all workouts and any weather conditions. We especially like the dual audio controls available with these earbuds, meaning that you can control your music, or podcasts, to play or pause without any fuss as you exercise. Available in three colors — Black, Ivory and Navy — this Powerbeats deal is not one you want to miss, especially if you've been waiting for the price to drop.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $249.95, now $149.95 at Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $249.95, now $149.95 at Amazon Don't miss 40% ($100) off these Powerbeats Pro Earbuds, rated as one of the superior running headphones choices out there. They're totally wireless and have up to 24 hours of listening time.



If you need a pair of the best running headphones you can rely on as your train, then this Cyber Monday Powerbeats Pro deal is perfect for you, with up to 24 hours of charge available with these ear hooks thanks to the included charging case. And if you find yourself out of juice before a run, then these earbuds very handily have lightning-fast charging: Plugging them into an outlet for just 5 minutes will power them for up to an hour and a half of use.

You can forget about having to click around on your phone as you work out with this Powerbeats Pro deal too, thanks to the one-touch dual audio controls. Turn the volume up or down and switch tracks in one motion, or enable voice control for voice-activated assistance instead. This is a seriously handy tool for anyone who is just learning how to start running, and wants to solely focus on the task at hand.

Comfort is guaranteed with these Powerbeats Pro due to the adjustable ear hook design that's becoming increasingly popular with headphones of this type. You can alter the fit anytime with multiple ear-tip options to suit the intensity of your workout too, making this a versatile pair of headphones for running or more low-impact exercise.

For those who like to run with a buddy for a little motivation, then the Audio Sharing feature of these headphones means you can sync up your playlist or podcast and listen in unison. Grab this 40% discount today whether you're a regular runner or not, and let these Powerbeats motivate you through any sort of workout!

