Mifo O5 Plus Gen 2 earbuds review

The Mifo O5 Plus Gen 2 earbuds are the new release from Mifo, building on the previous Mifo O5 Plus model. Mifo has integrated upgraded Bluetooth 5.0 technology, micro USB charging, and passive noise canceling seal to lock in sound quality. We would’ve liked more volume and a partner app, but they fit like a glove and deliver sound audio quality.

The Mifo O5 Plus Gen 2 earbuds are the 2022 upgrade to their predecessor, the O5 Plus. With new and improved Bluetooth 5.0 chipsets, a USB-C charging case for 100 hours of playtime potential, and upgraded software – they have certainly made an entrance.

We put Gen 2 to the test during several workouts and couldn’t believe how well they fit during yoga (opens in new tab) and aerobic exercise (opens in new tab). Turns out, it’s not surprising. Mifo tested approximately 2,000 ears and took two years to develop this model. The result is a pair of immovable earphones with seven ear tip options ergonomically designed to fit your unique ear canal.

Key Specs Noise-canceling: Yes Smart enabled/compatibility: Yes Waterproof: IPX7 waterproof Battery life: 100 hours playtime in case, 7 hours playtime without - charges in 20 minutes Bluetooth: Yes, up to 12 meters away

Rest assured, you can jump rope, burpee, or sprint without these earbuds moving an inch, and the passive noise canceling seals further lock in sound to deliver a more premium performance.

They made it into our round-up for the best running headphone (opens in new tab), but this model could’ve benefited from more volume, and the lack of a partner app means you can’t customize your sound. Mifo says that their onboard tuning firmware eliminates the need for an app, and two control buttons on each earbud – as well as Siri and Alexa compatibility – somewhat helps.

We preferred the touch control technology found on other models, but at least you can control sound from your ears rather than your phone. Find the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) to pair with, or read on for our full review of the Mifo O5 Plus Gen 2 earbuds.

The MSRP of the Mifo O5 Plus Gen 2 earbuds is $89.99/ £109.99, available via the Mifo website. They are currently under discount, and you can also find them cheaper on Amazon.

We know the cost of living crisis means spending money on technology might feel frivolous. Still, these earbuds sit within the midrange market compared with other models we tested, like the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds (opens in new tab) that retail for close to $200.

These buds are expensive, but they welcome improvements on their predecessors as the 2022 upgrade of the O5 Plus model.

Set-up and design

The Mifo O5 Plus Gen 2 earbuds comprise a sleek and hardy aluminum construction, and each earbud houses a Bluetooth 5 chipset. Vacuform technology (which creates the metallic texture) prevents the earphones from conducting – protecting them from hot or cold temperatures – and the waterproof nanocoating prevents rusting from sweat and rain, so you can exercise however you choose.

Ours came in gun metal grey, but you can choose from a range of colors. We loved the look, but the case is quite heavy and isn’t ideal for pockets when running.

The O5 model took two years to develop, and Mifo says they studied over 2,000 ears to create an ergonomic design that will remain comfortable for all ear shapes. We couldn’t agree more – they’re one of the most comfortable and secure models we tested. The earbuds even come with interchangeable ear tips to help you find the right fit for your ears; we opted for the smallest ones, which are fiddly to fit at first but super secure once they’re on.

Two small buttons sit outside of the earbud, allowing you to control features like volume and ambient sound mode. We found that pressing and holding the buttons aggravated our ears and preferred the touch controls of other brands, but having earbud controls available is still a handy feature, even if they’re stiff to press.

The earbuds are easy to pair and should be immediately visible in your Bluetooth settings, operating with Android and iOS smartphones and wearable devices. You can also press and hold the power button on either earbud for 8 seconds to pair them.

Mifo has included a portable power bank and USB-C cable (a nice touch) that allows you to connect your smartphone to your case for on-the-go charging. According to Mifo, these earbuds ‘power your workout and your devices,’ which we think offers more bang for your buck.

Controls

Two small buttons are located on each earbud to provide convenient control over volume, taking calls, or activating voice assistant. You also have access to Siri and Alexa, and the in-earbud mics improve sound quality so you can take calls without the tinny effect of some cheaper earphones. We tested taking calls on our daily dog walk, and it’s just about good enough for work calls.

Basic controls allow you to control sound from your ears. Pressing the left button on the right earbud decreases volume, while a two-second press and hold takes you to the previous song. The same button on the left earbud increases volume, and a two-second press and hold flicks to the next song.

The right buttons allow you to answer and hang up calls, pause and play music, and a double press activates your voice assistant. You can also press and hold for two seconds to activate or close ambient sound mode; this transparency mode helps you stay on top of external noise, which we found was perfect for road running or even walking home at night.

Controls are preset, so you can’t modify them, but a feature we love is independent usage control. It allows you to pair each earbud to a separate device, use both together, or pair one bud while charging the other without affecting the quality of sound delivered to your ears.

Fit

We were impressed with the fit of the Mifo 05 Plus Gen 2 earbuds. We always struggle to find an earbud that stays secure when we run, but these don’t move. As we mentioned, Mifo tested across more than 2,000 ears to find a fit that works for the unique shape of your ear canal, so it makes sense that these are so effective at staying put.

We performed weight training, running, and yoga to test this model and didn’t need to adjust them once. The ear tips are fiddly to fix on the smaller sizes, but once fitted, seal with our ears and block out an impressive amount of external noise.

The fussy buttons irritated our ears from the constant pressing down. Touch control upgrades would be welcome, but it’s certainly not a deciding factor in whether to purchase these earbuds or not.

Finding earphones that hold their own during downward dog is no easy feat, but the Gen 2 did the job, and we recommend them if you know you struggle with fiddly earbuds in the gym.

We’ve seen conflicting information concerning the number of ear tips in the box. Our sample came with five, but we’ve read that Mifo includes seven. User feedback seems to range from four to seven, so we will update this guide when we get more clarity and confirmation.

Sound quality

We enjoyed the sound quality of the Mifo O5 Plus Gen 2 earbuds but (overall) preferred the intensely immersive sound experience of the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro (opens in new tab)earbuds. It’s hard to go back once you’ve experienced them, and the difference in sound engineering is seriously notable.

That’s not to say Mifo don’t offer a premium sound quality experience, which they do. The full-frequency dynamic drivers are designed to deliver a bigger sound, according to Mifo, using distortion balance to enhance quality.

We found the sound overall pretty balanced but didn’t quite get the kick we hoped for from the bass. Although the vocals are clear, you don’t get the power from the instruments or thump from the bass that fully immerses you in a song, and we found ourselves pumping up the volume to try and recoup.

Value for money

With a price tag of $89.99, we think the Gen 2 earbuds are worth it. If the price still has you on the fence, you can find sizeable discounts on the Mifo website and third-party retailers.

If your goal is to find an unparalleled fit, we highly recommend the Mifo O5 Plus Gen 2 earbuds. They’re comfortable, dependable, and built to last. If sound quality matters most, we’ve tested (and included) better models for you in our guide, although the price tag reflects this.

Verdict

The Mifo O5 Plus Gen 2 earbuds look great, but they don’t deliver mindblowing audio quality. However, they do pack serious battery life alongside a portable power bank and single or multi-use earbuds.

They’re suited to any form of exercise, whether you enjoy swimming, yoga, or high-intensity exercise, and don’t budge when you begin to sweat, either. What’s more, they’re sleek. So if you plan to perfect your home weights training (opens in new tab) this year, you won’t be sending these earbuds skimming across the room, and you can just select another ear tip if you do.

We didn’t tire from wearing them, and neither will your ears, but other earphones from our guide deliver a more powerful music experience.

