Black Friday treadmill deal: Get 25% off this NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill

It may be getting cold and icy outside, but you don’t need to let winter interfere with your workout. If you’re looking to bring an authentic gym experience to your home, we may have found the Black Friday treadmill deal for you.

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill is now selling for $2,400 at BestBuy , a 25% reduction from its $3199.99 regular price tag which means you’ll save a gigantic $800.

The NordicTrack is pricier than a regular treadmill, but that’s because it just so happens to be one of the best available for home workouts. Sitting longer than most treadmills at 60-inches, its 22-inch width also makes it incredibly spacious. This is handy, as if you’re on the taller side, you might find that smaller treadmills can cramp your stride. Not so with the NordicTrack 2950. It allows you to run at your full stride, giving you the best recreation of running outside but with all the comfort of a home treadmill.

The treadmill’s 4.25-hp motor tread deck can travel up to a maximum of 12 mph, and the options to adjust the incline from zero all the way up to 15-degrees gives your workout plenty of flexibility. As you run the cushioned tread deck absorbs the wear of impact from the treadmill and your knees. The NordicTrack is one of the most robust, gym-quality treadmills available to home-buyers, and is built to handle heavy use by multiple people.

The greatest perks about the NordicTrack come from its connectivity features. Not only does its super-fast Wi-Fi allow you to connect to speed-matched virtual running or walking trips around the world, but the built-in Bluetooth connectivity lets you to immerse yourself in your favourite songs as you go. Or, if you’re more set on finishing the next season of that Netflix show you’re hooked on, you won’t miss a single detail on the 2950’s 22-inch smart HD touchscreen with upgraded graphics performance.

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill also comes with a 30-day trial iFit Family Membership for up to five people, giving you access to online training sessions at any time you need. The NordicTrack’s Smart-Response Drive System and Enhanced Automatic Trainer Control allows your personal trainer to adjust the treadmill’s speed and incline angle remotely, matching both the terrain and the intensity of your current workout. This is also where the super-fast Wi-Fi comes in handy, enabling you to take part in live workouts without any waiting or interruptions.