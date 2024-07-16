I love this huge 40% Prime Day fitness tracker deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

There are an awful lot of fitness trackers and smartwatches out there, but Samsung users will naturally gravitate toward the company's offerings.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on sale right now at Amazon for $199.99 — that's a saving of $130 (40%!)

It's a good job that they're pretty good then, and while the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't offer a whole host of big new headline features, it does ramp up performance with a new chip, while offering a whole host of health tracking features including stress levels, sleep quality, exercise performance, and the stages of your menstrual cycle.

And, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day smartwatch deals, you can save 40% on one (that's $100), bringing the 2024 model of Samsung's wearables down to just $199.99.

In our Galaxy watch 6 review, we said "The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has plenty to offer. Multiple health tracking features, customizable straps and face watches, and a big, crisp display — but the short battery life, imprecise workout tracking and performance hiccups take the shine off this otherwise decent all-rounder."

It has gotten better with age, though, as Samsung rolls out regular firmware updates, and this discount doesn't hurt its chances of being recommended by us, either.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $329.99, now $199.99 at Amazon Save $130 on one of the best-looking smartwatches around. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 now has improved performance thanks to a fresh chip and more RAM.



Editor's note: On July 15 we spotted this was already reduced to $239.99 but now it's reduced another $40 further!

Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

As is tradition with Samsung smartwatches, there's a 1.5 inch AMOLED display here (this is the 44mm version) which offers an easy-to-read panel, even in sunlight.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also impressively customizable, but the real magic is what's under the hood. Samsung's new chip and a boost in RAM make the performance much stronger here than it has been in just about any prior Samsung smartwatch, meaning you can glide through wearOS with ease.

We will concede the battery life is a shame at only a day, but that puts it around level with many other more ambitious smartwatches.

Image 1 of 5 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a great-looking smartwatch (Image credit: Anna Gora) The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on a flat surface (Image credit: Anna Gora) The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a 1.5 inch display (Image credit: Anna Gora) Improved health sensors make this a step up from the fifth iteration (Image credit: Anna Gora) The AMOLED display is easy to read in sunlight (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Key features: Improved health sensors, new chip and RAM combo, runs Wear OS.

Price history: This is the best price we've seen for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 so far, meaning it's well worth considering. Walmart has Amazon beat, however, but stock appears to be limited.

Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99 | Walmart: $202.72 | Best Buy: $239.99

Reviews consensus: While it was hardly a blockbuster year for Samsung's wearable, the Galaxy Watch 6 is more future-proof than others thanks to its new Exynos W930 chip and increased RAM that offers vastly improved performance and efficiency. We'd have liked more battery life, but overall, it's still a great watch.

Live Science: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're an Android user who wants to run all sorts of apps from their wrist.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a longer-lasting battery life - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 won't last you as long as a Garmin.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.