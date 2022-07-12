Amazon Prime Day is a great time to invest in a humidifier at a lower price, but you may be wondering exactly how to buy a humidifier this prime day. Humidifiers can be great for creating a better indoor environment for you, your kids, pets and even house plants. Keeping the humidity levels in your home stable can help with poor sleep, dry skin, congestion and allergies, especially if you particularly suffer with inflamed mucous membranes in the throat and nasal passages, or rashes from dry air.

Grab yourself a bargain on humidifiers this Prime Day as we break down when to jump and when to wait and see if there are further reductions. If you're still not sure whether to invest, take a look at our round up of the best humidifiers to see our tried and tested reviews, including how some of the top brands line up against each other.

As a reminder, Amazon Prime Day deals are only available for Prime members. If you’ve not yet signed up for a Prime account (opens in new tab), you can do that now to get access to the discounts – there’s even a 30 day free trial for new members. Once you’re logged in, you’ll be able to browse all of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on fitness and health.

How to buy a humidifier this prime day: Why wait for Amazon Prime Day to buy a humidifier?

Amazon Prime day is a midweek flash event that is sometimes forgotten when compared to bigger sales such as Black Friday or the Boxing Day sales. This is a great time to pick up a humidifier at a big discount, as Amazon slashes prices on some of the best tech around over this two-day event.

Even if a humidifier has a small discount, it might be worth waiting for Prime Day to see if a further discount is added, which it sometimes will be. Big ticket items or higher-end brands often have larger discounts, so you could save yourself $50-$100 on a really good humidifier if you wait until Prime Day to purchase. There are also limited midsummer savings events, so Prime Day is a great time to pick up a humidifier at a lower price without having to wait until winter, when you may not get as much use out of it.

Due to the current increase in the cost of living, Prime Day can be a great time to snag a deal on something you wouldn't be able to afford at it's full price. Even the best Prime Day humidifiers can be reduced to a price where they are more affordable, so you can enjoy the benefits without breaking the bank

How to buy a humidifier this prime day: When is it not a good idea to wait?

If an item is listed as low in stock, jump on it as quickly as possible! If a humidifier sells out on Prime Day, it's unlikely to be back in stock before the end of the event, so it's worth keeping an eye on it.

It is also worth bearing in mind that the humidifier you have your eye on may not be discounted at all over the course of Prime Day. Amazon prices fluctuate throughout the year, so you might get lucky and get it on sale anyway. If there's a big discount already on the humidifier you want, don't wait! Amazon allow you to adjust your settings so you get notified when products on your Watch List drop in price, so you can add your favorite Prime Day humidifiers in and see if the price goes down on the 12th.

Best Amazon Prime Day humidifier deals

(opens in new tab) Levoit Smart Humidifier Classic 300S | Was $79.99 Now $67.99 (opens in new tab) From leading air quality brand Levoit, save $12 (15%) on this humidifier. Its app-driven 6L top fill humidifier has capacity for humidification up to 4x faster than other brands and, with up to 60 hours of operation, the Classic 300S provides relief in rooms as large as 505 ft².



(opens in new tab) MOODTOWN Cool Mist Humidifier | Was $99.99 Now $64.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

At the lowest price in a month, save $35 (35%) on this water droplet reflow humidifier. It is a little different than other units we have listed, but the calming ambiance created by this humidifier will do more than just add moisture to your air. With a 500ml water tank and real-time monitoring of the water level, this is a great addition to any room.

(opens in new tab) Honeywell Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier (Black) | Was $59.99 Now $54.60 (opens in new tab) This ultra-quiet, sleek humidifier has a rotating mist nozzle and is suitable for a medium to large-sized room. Save $5.39 (9%) on one of our favorites this Amazon Prime Day. Comes with a 1.25-gallon tank that allows up to 36 hours of operation. Enjoy 40-60% humidity in your home, which can make the air feel warmer help with poor sleep, nasal congestion & dry skin.

(opens in new tab) Elechomes Humidifier | Was $159.99 Now $109.99 (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $50 (31%) on this Elechomes Humidifier, which comes highly rated on Amazon. It is equipped with a 5.5L large top-fill water tank, warm and cool humidifying modes and ultrasonic misting technology, which produces barely 20-32 dB of noise.