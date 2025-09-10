Paramount Plus is offering one of its best streaming deals, which means new and returning subscribers can save a huge 50% on an annual subscription to either Paramount Plus Essential or Paramount Plus Premium.

These streaming deal slashes the annual price of an Essential plan to just $29.99 from $59.99, and the Premium plan to $59.99 from $119.99. You'll need to act quickly, as these offers end on September 18, and your plan will renew at its full price next year if you choose to continue your subscription.

We believe Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services, and it has a wide selection of nature documentaries, including Epic Yellowstone, Richard Attenborough's Great Barrier Reef, and the brilliant Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs.

Elsewhere, science-themed content includes Earth From Outer Space — a mind-blowing look at the story of human progress over the last half-century from 250 miles up in space, and V-Day: Volcanic Planet, a fascinating (and slightly terrifying) thought experiment that imagines what might happen if all of Earth's volcanoes erupted at once.

Paramount Plus Premium is the ad-free (except live TV) home to some of the best nature and science documentaries, and thousands of hours of movies. The Premium package also features 4K UHD viewing, Dolby Vision, and HDR10, as well as the ability to download movies and shows and stream CBS live. This 50% off deal saves you $60 for an entire year of viewing. The deal ends on September 18.

The Essential package is the same as the Premium, but is ad-supported, has a lower streaming quality, and no downloading. However, at just $29.99 for a year, it's a brilliant streaming deal, and for sports fans, there is the NFL and UEFA Champions League. This deal also ends on September 18.

We've mentioned a few above, but Paramount Plus has an incredible choice of documentary viewing, with other highlights including Air Disasters, JFK, What the Doctors Saw, Aerial America, and Atomic Age Declassified.

For movie buffs, there is a massive selection of disaster and science blockbusters, including Geostorm, Deep Impact, Interstellar, The Sum of All Fears, The Abyss, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

Sci-Fi, sports and comedy fans also have plenty to choose from, and Paramount Plus has all Star Trek content, including the original series and the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Sport includes the NFL and UEFA Champions League football. Paramount Plus also has every episode of the outrageous South Park, now in its 27th season.

Key features: 50% discount, cancel anytime, award-winning original series, nature and science documentaries, movies and Sci-Fi content, 4K viewing, downloadable content, live TV and much, much more.

Price history: Before this deal, the cost of an annual subscription to Paramount Plus Premium would usually be $119.99. We have seen similar discounts in the past, but they don't come around very often. At 50% off, it's now $59.99, and just $4.99 per month, this streaming deal represents incredible value for a streaming service that will always offer you something you can watch.

✅ Buy it if: You want a very cheap streaming deal, you're a huge fan of documentaries, true crime, nature, sport and Sci-Fi content.

❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of one, because at just $2.50 for the Essential Plan, it's a steal.

