Science news this week: The world's oldest rock art, giant freshwater reservoir found off the East Coast, and the biggest solar radiation storm in decades
Jan. 24, 2026: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend.
This week's science news was filled with discoveries once thought lost to time — notably, the world's oldest known rock art was discovered in Indonesia.
The roughly 70,000-year-old stencil of a human hand, found in a cave in Sulawesi, promises to fill a major gap in scientists' understanding of humanity's migration across the islands of Southeast Asia to Australia, and was likely left by an ancestor of Indigenous Australians.
And it wasn't just ancient Homo sapiens who were found to have made intrepid and unexpected journeys this week, as a 2.6 million-year-old fossil jaw of the extinct human relative Paranthropus (or "Nutcracker Man") was found hundreds of miles farther north than previously thought possible.
Jumping forward to slightly more recent history, researchers this week revealed tombs, shrines, burial grounds and shipwrecks. These finds included a 2,400-year-old Hercules shrine discovered outside ancient Rome's walls; 1,400 year-old Anglo-Saxon "sand burials" unearthed during the construction of a power plant in the U.K.; a medieval "super ship" wreck found off Denmark; and the oldest evidence of the bacterium that causes syphilis, suggesting that the disease originated in the Americas.
Giant freshwater reservoir beneath East Coast seafloor
Enormous freshwater reservoir discovered off the East Coast may be 20,000 years old and big enough to supply NYC for 800 years
An expedition off the coast of Massachusetts confirmed this week the existence of a giant sub-seafloor reservoir that could supply a city the size of New York City with fresh water for around 800 years.
The freshwater reservoir stretches from offshore New Jersey as far north as Maine and possibly formed 20,000 years ago during the last ice age, when rainwater became trapped underground before sea levels rose.
More definitive results about how and when the reservoir took shape, alongside its bacterial and mineral contents, are expected soon. The scientists who found it say the information could prove vital to those who may want to tap into it in the future.
Life's Little Mysteries
Why don't you usually see your nose?
It's a truism that we often miss what's right under our noses, but what about our noses themselves? How is it that we go through life ignoring the fleshy prows perched right on our faces, only seeing them with a conscious effort? The answer isn't because they're out of our sight but instead because of an ingenious neurovisual sleight of hand that may be key to our survival.
The biggest solar radiation storm in decades
Earth hit by biggest 'solar radiation storm' in 23 years, triggering Northern Lights as far as Southern California
Earth's most powerful solar radiation storm in more than two decades hit Monday (Jan. 19), sending curtains of auroras across night skies as far south as Southern California, Arizona and New Mexico.
While some publications reported that the storm was the largest geomagnetic storm since 2003, that was a slight exaggeration; 2024's "Mother's Day storm" was more powerful. However, the latest storm was one of the most powerful solar radiation storms on record — meaning the sheer quantity of radiation hurled at Earth was extraordinary.
Also in science news this week
—Scientists may be approaching a 'fundamental breakthrough in cosmology and particle physics' — if dark matter and 'ghost particles' can interact
—Coyote scrambles onto Alcatraz Island after perilous, never-before-seen swim
—Diagnostic dilemma: A woman experienced delusions of communicating with her dead brother after late-night chatbot sessions
—People, not glaciers, transported rocks to Stonehenge, study confirms
Science Spotlight
'A real revolution': The James Webb telescope is upending our understanding of the biggest, oldest black holes in the universe
Not long ago, astronomers thought they knew the story of how gigantic supermassive black holes formed. They believed it happened the same way regular black holes are born: by collapsing from large stars and slowly merging until they grow to billions of times the sun's mass.
But the James Webb Space Telescope appears to have upended that story by finding enormous black holes in the earliest epochs of our universe that shouldn't have had the time to grow by merging or devouring matter.
So how did these behemoths get so enormous? Live Science investigated the explanations — and all of their revolutionary potential — in this fascinating Science Spotlight.
Something for the weekend
If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the analyses, crosswords and opinion stories published this week.
—Lab mice that 'touch grass' are less anxious — and that highlights a big problem in rodent research [Analysis]
—Live Science crossword puzzle #26: Nothing can travel faster than this — 12 across [Crossword]
—Indigenous TikTok star 'Bush Legend' is actually AI-generated, leading to accusations of 'digital blackface' [Opinion]
Science in motion
Stunning time-lapse video captured using 'artificial eclipse' shows 3 massive eruptions on the sun
This week saw the release of a stunning time lapse of the sun that could help unravel one of the most enduring mysteries concerning our home star.
The footage, taken by the European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission, captures three major plumes of plasma jetting out of the sun's surface. By studying it further, astronomers want to learn why the sun's faint atmosphere, or corona, is hundreds of times hotter than its surface.
A better understanding of the warp and weft of the sun's magnetic-field lines could help researchers make better predictions of when these lines will snap to unleash solar flares, some of which can have devastating consequences for Earth.
