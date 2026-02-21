Jump to:

Science news this week: China's AI kung fu robots, physicists' re-creation of the Big Bang soup, and a teenager buried with her father's bones on her chest

News
Feb. 21, 2026:

Feb. 21, 2026: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend.

A Unitree robot and a quark moving through a quark-gluon fluid
China's AI kung fu robots and physicists' re-creation of the Big Bang soup were two of this week's top science stories. (Image credit: Unitree | Jose-Luis Olivares, MIT)
This week's science news was filled with some astonishing — and creepy — displays of technology's accelerating progress.

Top of the bill was a stunning demonstration of Chinese company Unitree Robotics' humanoid robots, which somersaulted, flipped and kicked in a kung fu performance at this year's Lunar New Year festival. The robots' eerily fluid movements were a sight to behold on their own. But compare them with the stiff and cumbersome moves by similar robots just a year earlier, and it's clear how much the tech — has advanced, thanks to better algorithms and cluster control platforms.

Physicists make a Big Bang soup

Physicists recreated the first millisecond after the Big Bang — and found it was surprisingly soupy

A colorful image shows a opalescent sphere carving a streak through a rainbow colored surface, kicking up white streaks behind it

Physicists at CERN recreated the soupy conditions of the very early universe. (Image credit: Jose-Luis Olivares, MIT)

In the most ambitious instance of experimental home cooking we covered this week, physicists at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) recreated the primordial state of the early universe and found it was more like soup than first thought.

The discovery comes from the LHC's Compact Muon Solenoid, which smashed together two heavy atomic nuclei at near light speed to create an extremely short-lived quark-gluon plasma, believed to be the stuff of our universe in the first microseconds following the Big Bang.

The findings could have enormous implications for how our cosmos, and the stuff it's made of, first formed.

Life's Little Mysteries

What is rigor mortis, and why does it happen?

A person wearing blue long-sleeve scrubs and white gloves holds a piece of paper standing over a metal table with a body covered in a white sheet with only its feet sticking out on top. The bare feet face the camera and have a label attached to the right foot&#039;s big toe

Rigor mortis is the result of some complex cellular processes. (Image credit: Darrin Klimek via Getty Images)

Not long after death, a sea change takes hold within the human body — a sequence of natural, cellular-level steps that result in a process called rigor mortis. But what are these steps? And why does rigor mortis happen to nearly all human bodies?

Teenager buried with her father's bones

5,500 years ago, a teenage girl was buried with her father's bones on her chest, new DNA study reveals

a human skeleton with other human bones on top, being excavated from the ground

A hunter-gatherer cemetary on a Swedish island has revealed the complex familial relationships of ancient societies. (Image credit: Göran Burenhult (CC BY))

Archaeologists who performed a DNA analysis of skeletons excavated from a Neolithic cemetery in Sweden have uncovered some surprising family burial practices this week, showing that some of Europe's last hunter-gatherers had detailed knowledge of their family lineages.

The society, called the Pitted Ware culture, was a hunter-gatherer community that lived on the western Swedish island of Gotland 5,500 years ago. Evidence of burials and reburials, with graves shared by up to third-degree relatives, suggests people of this culture paid scrupulous attention to their social connections and honored them long after death.

Also in science news this week

The biggest trees in the Peruvian Amazon store the most carbon — and they also face the greatest threat from humans

Diagnostic dilemma: 83-year-old man's unusual form of syphilis had an 'uncertain' source

Our adorable, noodle-like ancestor had 4 eyes, half-a-billion-year-old fossils reveal

Vanishing lakes in Tibet may have triggered earthquakes by awakening faults in Earth's crust

In a 'race against time,' archaeologists uncovered Roman-era footprints from a Scottish beach before the tide washed them away

Science long read

'Proof by intimidation': AI is confidently solving 'impossible' math problems. But can it convince the world's top mathematicians?

A cartoon showing a series of figures carrying different dark blue numbers walking across a green and yellow circuit board. In the background, a human brain floats in the center of blue concentric circles with a circuit board pattern in the shape of the brain

Could AI take mathmeticians' jobs? Or will it drown them in slop? (Image credit: James Boldry for Live Science)

At a secret meeting in Berkeley, California, last year, some of the world's leading mathematicians gathered to discuss the fate of their profession. The agenda was clear: Was artificial intelligence (AI) on the precipice of taking their jobs? And would the best math no longer be produced by humans?

Yet during the discussion, an even more troubling question appeared. In the past, confidence and a good argument were signs a proof was right, as only the best would be convincing to the rest of the field. Now, however, AI is spewing out hundreds of proofs that could be flawed but are too complex to verify. In this long read, Live Science investigated mathematicians' fight to figure out if the machines are right.

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best analyses, opinions and crosswords published this week.

Missing megaflood: How did the Mediterranean transform from a salt-filled bowl to a deep sea if it wasn't a cataclysmic deluge? [Analysis]

New tech allows parents to 'score' IVF embryos for desirable traits — and it's in desperate need of regulation [Opinion]

Live Science crossword puzzle #30: Brightest star in the night sky — 5 down [Crossword]

Science news in pictures

City-size, cold-volcano comet transforms into a glowing 'snail shell' after major explosive outburst

Photo of comet with a close-up of its coma showing off a distinctive spiral shape

The 'snail-shell' comet, also known as Comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann (Image credit: Eliot Herman)

This photo shows Comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, an ice ball three times the length of Manhattan, erupting into a cosmic snail shell as it circles the inner solar system.

29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann is an example of a cryovolcanic comet, which explodes after its icy shell soaks up too much solar radiation. This causes the icy gas and dust on its surface to sublimate outward, forming a fuzzy cloud.

