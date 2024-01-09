The Fitbit Inspire 3 is back down to its Black Friday price

Amazon is matching Best Buy's Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Inspire 3 bringing it down to just $69.95, but you'll need to move fast as it's likely to fly off digital shelves at this price.

Fitbit's range of trackers is more comprehensive than ever, and the manufacturer now offers something for just about every budget. Back on Black Friday, we spotted a fantastic deal on one of its more affordable trackers, the Fitbit Inspire 3, which remains one of the best fitness trackers we've used this year, or indeed any year.

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Inspire 3 in, yes, three colorways, for just under $70 — a $30 discount off of the MSRP.

Fitbit Inspire 3: Was $99.95 , now $69.95 on Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is slimline tracker that offers a color display and a great battery that lasts for days.

To get the biggest disappointment out of the way early, no, there's no GPS. That means for location tracking you'll need to take your phone with you. Still, if you only plan on working out at home or at the gym, that may not be an issue.

Otherwise, you're getting a slimline tracker with a staggering 10-day battery life, and a bright, easy-to-read OLED display.

You'll also find six months of Fitbit Premium in the box, meaning you can gain access to meal plans, mindfulness exercises, and the Daily Readiness Score that helps you make the most of your exercise time. The six months of the subscription alone would normally run you more than the cost of the tracker, making this a sizeable discount when you factor that in, too.

As for Fitbit Premium, six months is plenty of time to get used to using it. We love the Daily Readiness Score, which helps us understand whether we should take a rest, or work out — very few apps offer true recovery recommendations.

In our Fitbit Inspire 3 review, we awarded it a rating of 4 stars out of 5, saying:

"The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a fun-to-use fitness tracker that fixes all the key issues of its predecessor. However, comparable bands from other brands cost significantly less."

Given the discount here, you can consider that caveat removed.