This $70 Black Friday Fitbit deal is perfect for anyone buying their first fitness tracker

Fitbit keeps putting out excellent fitness trackers, and that makes it harder and harder to recommend just one. However, if you're just beginning a new exercise regime and are looking for something to "inspire" you, then the slimline but capable Fitbit Inspire 3 is down to just $69.95 at Best Buy, which is a great deal to get you started on your fitness journey.

And better still, it comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which would usually set you back $9.99 per month. That's more than long enough to decide if you want to keep going, which on top of the $30 saving on the device itself means this is a pretty low outlay — not bad for one of the best fitness trackers we've tested this year.

Fitbit Inspire 3: Was $99.95 , now $69.95 on Best Buy

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a compact, bracelet-style fitness tracker that's packed with clever tech, and remains water resistant, too.

As you may expect, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is capable of tracking plenty of your basic fitness metrics, including calories burned, and how active you are, and can track your sleep.

It's also packed with electrocardiography tech to track your heart rate, something that was once the sole remit of much pricier fitness trackers.

It doesn't have GPS, though, so you'll need to take your smartphone for location tracking when running or cycling, but it can mirror your notifications so you won't miss a call or text. Couple all that with a ten-day battery life and a bright 0.76-inch OLED display and you've got a great tracker — especially for under $70.

As for Fitbit Premium, six months is plenty of time to get used to using it. We love the Daily Readiness Score, which helps us understand whether we should take a rest, or work out — very few apps offer true recovery recommendations.

For more, be sure to check out our full review of the Inspire 3, where we awarded it a 4-star rating and said it's a "fun-to-use tracker that fixes all the key issues of its predecessor. However, comparable bands from other brands cost significantly less."

Our main issue, as you may have guessed, was the price, but this deal makes it equally affordable as the same of the other models we alluded to.