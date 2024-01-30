If you're looking for a stylish and reliable smartwatch, you can't miss this deal — the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is now 45% off at Amazon, a hefty $370 off its retail price.

This light-gold 6S Pro Solar model is a smaller and sleeker version of the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar, one of our favorite premium fitness trackers. We rated the 6X Pro Solar a hefty 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising it for a wide selection of sports modes, accurate exercise tracking, durability, excellent GPS navigation and ease of use. We found one caveat, though — the 6X Pro watch was rather bulky and felt heavy on the wrist. However, the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar comes with a much lighter and better looking design, while still harbouring the top-notch performance of its older sibling.

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar could easily take a spot among some of the best fitness trackers on the market. But don't take our word for it — this outdoor watch is currently rated at 4.7 out of 5 stars based on reviews from over 12k verified Amazon customers. And now you can get it for only $439.99 at Amazon.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar: Was $799.99 , now $439.99 at Amazon

Durable, stylish and packed to the brim with advanced exercise tracking features, the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is a fantastic multisport GPS smartwatch — and now it's 45% off at Amazon.

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar has excellent battery life. As its name alludes to, this model can be powered by the sun, and thanks to its custom power manager modes, it can run for weeks on a single charge — a handy feature for camping, music festivals and long hiking trips.

The 6S Pro Solar also looks stylish and discreet, but don't let that deceive you. Its sturdy design, 10 ATM waterproof rating, multiple global navigation satellite systems and built-in compass make it a very outdoor-friendly smartwatch, whatever your activity. Its crisp and colorful 1.2'' display has been tested to military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance, so you can rest assured your Garmin 6S Pro Solar will likely stay intact even in the most challenging circumstances.

As well as a wide selection of sports modes and excellent exercise tracking feature, the Garmin 6S Pro Solar supports contactless payments, stores music and displays smart notifications. A perfect companion for running errands.

For only $439.99, the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar can give you a great run for your money — but hurry up, this deal won't last long.