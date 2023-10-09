Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 — they're reduced by 54%

When the price of highly-rated running headphones gets reduced to less than half the RRP, you can be sure you're getting a bargain. And today, that's exactly what's happening. For a limited time only, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are available for just $64.99 at Amazon, giving you a massive saving of 54% .

We feature the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 on our best running headphones list for several reasons. They're easy to set up and come with three flexible silicon ear tips in different sizes to ensure a secure fit and effective noise cancellation.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds2 review , we found the earphones to be comfortable and secure, even when worn for long periods. They have excellent sound quality, active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 20 hours of battery life. They are waterproof, too!

Don't miss out — get these earphones now before Amazon's highly discounted stock runs out!

Today's best deal:

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Was: $139.99

Now: $64.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 running headphones are waterproof, noise-canceling, and have a battery life of up to 20 hours with a fully charged case.

Product Launched: August 2021

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we've seen the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 listed for on Amazon, so grab them before the price goes back up. Walmart is also offering a significant discount of $74.70, whereas Best Buy is selling them at more than double the deal price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $64.99 | Walmart: $74.30 | Best Buy: $149.99

Reviews consensus: In our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, we felt they are worth the (full) price tag if you're an Android or Samsung Galaxy user. Access to the Galaxy Wearable app will enhance what is already a sophisticated sound experience, allowing you to tailor your music to your ears and connect with other devices (although not all at once).

Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Featured in Live Science guide: Best running headphones

Key features: Smart enabled/compatibility: Android and Samsung Galaxy (Apple users can connect via Bluetooth but can’t access the app). Waterproof: Yes, IPX7 - sweat and water resistant Battery life: 5 hours of playtime, 15 more with a fully charged case Bluetooth: Yes Noise-canceling: Yes, ANC-enabled

Buy it if: You're looking for secure and comfortable running headphones, even when worn for hours at a time. During testing, we appreciated the sound quality and liked that they're noise-canceling too. If you download the Galaxy Wearable app (Android only), you can customize the headphones further, benefiting from features like Spotify integration, ambient sound, and touch controls.