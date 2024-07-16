Our favorite Oral-B electric toothbrush is half-price this Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is a great opportunity to snap up a brand new electric toothbrush for a fraction of the often sky-high price. But which model is truly worth your hard-earned money? We may have an easy answer to this question.

The price of our all-time favorite Oral-B Genius X Limited has been slashed in half, bringing it down to just $99.99 — a round saving of $100.

The Oral-B Genius X takes the well-deserved top spot in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes on the market, having previously scored an impressive 4.5/5 rating in our review. This premium toothbrush blows its competitors out of the water with its excellent brushing performance, compact design and a sheer array of smart features. Unlike most models in this price bracket, the Oral-B Genius X is powered by artificial intelligence to help you step up your brushing technique and therefore get the best possible results out of your daily chores.

The interactive app will meticulously track your movement patterns and brushing habits, giving you simple and actionable prompts — it is like having a pocket-sized dental hygienist. What is the caveat then, you may ask? The Oral-B Genius X can be quite noisy. But for just $99.99, it really is just a minor inconvenience.

Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush: Was $199.99, now $99.99 at Amazon Save $100 on the AI-powered Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush. Available in three stylish colors, it offers top-notch brushing performance, long battery life, plenty of smart features, a pressure sensor and a compact design. It also comes with a travel case and one replacement brush head.

Image 1 of 6 The Oral-B Genius X impressed us with its compact design and excellent brushing performance. (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) A closer look at the Oral-B compatible toothbrush head. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

The Oral-B Genius X Limited offers six cleaning modes, including one designed for sensitive teeth, while its gum pressure control feature will alert you if you brush too hard.

This electric toothbrush is also equipped with a 2-minute timer and a powerful lithium-ion battery that will keep it up and running for 14 days on a single charge. The Oral-B Genius X Limited is also a great choice for traveling — it comes with a handy travel case and a spare brush head. It is a total package.

Key features: Pressure sensor, AI-powered tracking, six cleaning modes, 14-day battery life, a two-minute timer, travel case, charger, replacement brush head.

Product launched: October 2019

Price history: For the better part of the year, the price of Oral-B Genius X Limited fluctuated between $150 and $200. Today's offer from Amazon brings its price down to $99.99, which is the lowest price since the Black Friday sale last November.

Price comparison: Oral-B: $199.99

Reviews consensus: The Oral-B Genius X delivers excellent brushing performance and plenty of smart features in a sleek, travel-friendly package. This premium electric toothbrush can even help you step up your brushing technique thanks to its AI-powered technology and built-in motion sensors. It is, however, relatively noisy.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best electric toothbrushes

✅ Buy it if: You want a thoughtfully designed toothbrush that is compact, stylish and packed with features that will help you elevate your brushing performance.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something ultra-quiet or equipped with only basic features.

