The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is one of our favorite running watches – and now it's $150 cheaper

Smartwatches allow you to track your health and fitness stats from your wrist, and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Multisport GPS watch is an advanced bit of wrist candy that can help boost your workout performance in the most extreme weather and sports environments. You can now pick this watch up for $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which saves you 25% on this top-tier model.

When we tested out the slightly-bigger Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar (opens in new tab) model last year we were blown away by its range of features – it quickly earned a spot in our round-up of the best running watches (opens in new tab). This reduced model packs in the same set of features but in a slightly smaller design.

It features an easy-to-read, always-on 1.3" sunlight-readable display that is 18% larger than previous Garmin models. The Bluetooth-compatible watch monitors your wrist heart rate and pulse ox to help track your sleep and exercise, and also features altitude acclimation for high-altitude training, alongside GPS mapping, preloaded maps, and ski maps for over 2,000 resorts.

As well as a range of high-tech fitness and sleep features on offer, you can also make contactless payments via Garmin Pay (subject to location), receive smart notifications, and store your music for the perfect motivational push to the finish line.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Multisport GPS Watch| Was $599.99 Now $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, which offers high-tech features like GPS tracking, heart rate and pulse ox monitoring, and PacePro pace guidance.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro packs in superior battery life, allowing you to thunder through 14 days in smartwatch mode – perfect if you're heading for the mountains or on a trip. You can choose from preloaded activity profiles like hiking, trail running, or swimming (yep, it even works underwater up to 10 ATM), which is then backed up by several sophisticated global navigation systems that cover you in even the toughest of terrains. What's more, you're not cut off from the world if you plan to venture into the wild, as the Fenix 6 Pro allows you to still receive notifications, when paired with your device.

High-tech features aren't hard to come by on this watch. The Fenix 6 Pro can sense if an incident has occurred using assistance and incident detection, which allows you to contact emergency contacts with your location.

You can also store music, access streaming apps, and connect to your headphones via Bluetooth to power you through those more tedious trail runs. If that's not enough, a range of apps and widgets are available for download via the Connect IQ Store.

We also like the wealth of data this watch collects to help track your health including heart rate, respiration rate, energy monitor, stress tracking, steps, sleep scores, and more, so you can plan your agenda according to your recovery and energy levels.

We loved the GPS which tracks your runs excellently and accurately, and the endless workout options reassure you that your exercise is being properly recorded. We recommend wearing the watch 24/7 (at least to begin with) so that it can 'learn' your body. The daily workout suggestions are also well worth following, and they're backed by the PacePro feature to help keep you on pace as you move.

This watch balances entertainment with durability and smart features, and with a whopping $150 off the listed price, you can't ask for much more.

The Fenix 6 Pro model pulls in 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon and 87% of these are 5-star reviews.

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 (opens in new tab).