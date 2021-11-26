Start your fitness journey with 30% off this Fit Simplify Resistance Bands Set

Looking to get the best out of your home workouts and save money whilst doing so? This Fit Simplify Resistance Bands Set is now on sale for just $20.95 on Amazon .

These top-of-the-line resistance tube bands are suitable for everyone regardless of age, size or strength. It also comes with a great instructional booklet that will allow you to take full advantage of the kit.

The set contains 5 resistance tube bands with different colors and resistance levels, as well as handles, ankle straps and a door anchor, so you can constantly mix up your home workouts and keep things interesting. The only limit to what you can get out of this kit is your imagination.

The resistance tube bands' colorful designs make them eye-catching and fun to use. The bands themselves are made from a lightweight yet strong latex blend and the handles, ankle straps and door anchor are also comfortable and reliable. The bands are connected to the various accessories using strong metal carabiners clips that are guaranteed to last, so you don't have to worry about them breaking.

Unlike other pieces of at-home gym equipment, the resistance tube bands can be used for a full-body workout, rather than focusing on one certain muscle group. However, if you want to just focus on a certain area, you still can!

The resistance tube bands have 5 different levels: 5-10lbs, 15-20lbs, 20-25lbs, 25-30lbs and 30-35lbs. The varying resistance levels mean you will never outgrow your kit and you can always challenge yourself. Once you've mastered the highest resistance, you can even combine bands to reach a max resistance of 130lbs.

The set can be enjoyed by the whole family or shared among friends, so you can all enjoy working out together. The resistance tube bands set also comes with a handy storage bag that lets you keep your kit in one place and allows for easy transportation. If you've had enough from working out at home, why not take them to the park or even the beach.

If you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase you can return this product with a full money-back guarantee. If this product isn't the one for you, we've rounded up and reviewed the best resistance bands here.

