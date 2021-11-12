Black Friday Peloton deals and discount codes: Grab a great deal on a Peloton

Looking for a Black Friday Peloton deal or discount code? Join the queue! It seems that the whole world is obsessed with the American exercise equipment company and who can blame them – it’s one of the leading fitness brands in the US and has a great reputation for high quality, state of the art exercise machines and accessories.

Whether you're looking for a great treadmill deal or a new exercise bike deal, Peloton is a great choice for those who value quality products. However, we will warn you that Peloton deals are hard to come by, so if you see a great deal now, then we wouldn't wait for Black Friday to see if it gets any better!

Peloton first made its name with the Peloton Bike – an indoor cycling (or spinning) bike, which has live and on-demand classes. On top of the cost of the bike, there’s also a $39 monthly subscription fee, which gives you access to online content via an app (on iOS and Android).

In 2020 Peloton launched its second model, the Peloton Bike+, which comes with a 360-degree swiveling touchscreen, ‘auto follow’ digital resistance and four speakers for that surround sound movie theater feel.

Next came the Peloton Tread in 2021, an impressive treadmill with live and on-demand classes with enthusiastic and motivating instructors that drive users to feel part of the Peloton community. There are also rumors of a Peloton rowing machine launch, but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Today's best Black Friday Peloton deals

Peloton deals are rare and hard to come by, but we'll be scouring the internet in the lead up to Black Friday to find a great Peloton deal or discount code for you. In the meantime, here are some great packages that you can find at the official Peloton store to save money on bundles of Peloton products.

Available for new App members only, the Peloton App features live and on-demand yoga, strength, cardio and meditation classes from your phone, tablet, TV or computer.

Save $400 with this Peloton discount off the Bike Family package. This Peloton special offer includes a Peloton Bike, two pairs of cycling shoes (with cleats), a pair of dumbbells, two pairs of Urbanears Sumpan earbuds, a bike mat, two Peloton x Camalbak water bottles, two heart rate monitors, home delivery and a 12-month limited parts and labor warranty.

Get 26% ($400) off the Bike Essentials bundle – this cut-price Peloton deal includes a Peloton Bike, cycling shoes (with cleats), weights, Urbanears Sumpan earbuds, plus home delivery and a 12-month limited parts and labor warranty.

Save $29 on Peloton shoes with cleats, weights and headphones. Enjoy a smooth ride with these Peloton cycling trainers, switch off from the outside world with the earphones, then take your training off-bike for a dumbbell session. Choose from 1lb, 2lb or 3lb bike weights.

Get $37 off this Peloton Bike Works bundle, which includes Peloton shoes (with cleats), weights, headphones, a heart rate monitor and a bike mat. Make sure you are in the optimum ‘fat burning’ zone with the heart rate monitor, and take your cardio bike ride to the floor for a resistance training session with the dumbbells.

Which Peloton is right for you?

Peloton discount codes and deals can save you a ton of money, but which Peloton is right for you? Peloton allows you to recreate a spinning class from the comfort of your own home, minus the commute and being in a crowded room. Plus, exercise bikes are known for being a great way to exercise without hurting your knees or other joints. Peloton Tread recreates the feeling of being part of a running club, again without the unpredictable weather and cold, winter nights.

The Peloton Bike is great for beginners because it’s so easy to set up and use, and the competitive nature of the live classes (results are ranked on a leaderboard) can be really motivating and encourage people to train harder to get a Personal Best.

Find it hard to get motivated to exercise? This understandable, even though we all know that there are both physical and mental health benefits of exercise. However, when you work out with a friend you’re more likely to stick to a fitness program, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s where the Peloton Bike Family deal comes in. This Peloton special offer includes a Peloton Bike, two pairs of cycling shoes (with cleats), a pair of dumbbells, two pairs of Urbanears Sumpan earbuds, a bike mat, two Peloton x Camalbak water bottles, two heart rate monitors, home delivery and a 12-month limited parts and labor warranty.

New to exercise and want some new home workout ideas? The Peloton Bike and Bike+ has over 700 low impact workouts, which are also good for advanced riders looking for an active recovery session. The Peloton Bike+ also has an adjustable 24” HD touchscreen that swivels so you can do off-bike workouts like yoga, barre or cross training.

The Peloton Tread meanwhile offers thousands of live classes that make indoor running more enjoyable, even if you’re not a natural runner. Yes, it’s expensive, but it caters for all fitness abilities, has an awesome design and live leaderboards and constant progress updates to keep you motivated.

Peloton on sale

Peloton bike deal

(Image credit: Peloton)

Peloton Bike Best exercise bike for spinning fans Dimensions: 59” x 23” x 53” | Pedals: Delta clips | Weight limit: 297lbs | Machine weight: 135lbs $1,495 View Deal at Peloton Check Amazon Large touchscreen Amazing live classes No inbuilt programming Needs WiFi

With its daily live classes and thousands more on-demand workouts, the Peloton Bike makes it super easy to stick to a regular fitness program. Recreating a spin studio experience has never been easier, with engaging instructors and on and off-bike training to keep you motivated.

The Peloton bike features a 12 month warranty, a 2x10 watt sound system and a 3.5mm headphone jack – perfect for those who want to workout without disturbing those around them with Peloton's famous live classes. This exercise bike also features Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, a 5MP front-facing camera and a built-in microphone – these aren't exactly common exercise bike features and are one of the premium perks you pay for as part of the Peloton model.

Bike Family deal

(Image credit: Peloton)

Peloton Bike Family Best exercise bike package for family Dimensions: 59” x 23” x 53” | Pedals: Delta clips | Weight limit: 297lbs | Machine weight: 135lbs Two pairs of Peloton compatible cycling shoes Motivating instructors Only one set of weights Short warranty

Work out with your roommate or family member with this Peloton Bike Family package. As well as the ordinary features you get with the Peloton, such as the 5MP front-facing camera and the 2x10 watt sound system, there are also some great perks that are perfect for two people similarly interested in fitness.

This package includes two heart rate monitors (great for tracking when you’re in the fat burning zone) and two sets of Urbanears Sumpan earbuds for a more immersive experience. There's also a choice of 1lb, 2lb or 3lb bike weights, a bike mat and two Peloton x Camalbak water bottles as well. However, users will likely find the two pairs of cycling shoes with cleats the most useful aspect of this package.

Bike Essentials deal

(Image credit: Peloton)

Peloton Bike Essentials Best exercise bike package for beginners Dimensions: 59” x 23” x 53” | Pedals: Delta clips | Weight limit: 297lbs | Machine weight: 135lbs Peloton-compatible cycling shoes In-built mic and remote on earbuds Limited weight options Earbuds aren't wireless

New to the Peloton family and want everything you need to get started? The Peloton exercise bike can admittedly be a little expensive when you're first getting set up, so it's well worth considering biting the bullet and buying everything at the same time in a package deal.

The Bike Essentials deal includes a Peloton Bike, cycling shoes with cleats, Urbanears Sumpan earbuds plus free home delivery and 12-month warranty. It also comes with 1, 2 or 3lb bike weights and Urbanears Sumpan earbuds as well.

Peloton accessories deals

Peloton sells a range of accessories, which come as part of a bike package or separately. The cheapest Peloton bundle is the Bike Essentials, which includes a pair of cycling shoes, set of bike weights and headphones.

You can also get some extra kit for your Peloton Tread in the form of the Tread Essentials bundle – which includes a reversible workout mat, heart rate monitor, two sets of weights, and a set of resistance bands.

Meanwhile, if you’re exercising to lose weight, then the Peloton Bike Works package is a good choice because it includes a heart rate monitor. This can give an indication of your ‘fat burning heart rate’ (the ideal zone for weight loss), and help you push yourself to train harder during a Peloton workout. It also comes with a bike mat to protect your floor from scratches and scuffs.

Some report that Peloton’s cycling shoes are a little on the snug side and not ideal for those with wide feet, but you can buy other bike shoes as long as they have Delta cleats. You can also stock up on Peloton-branded resistance bands, ergonomically designed cast iron weights (from 2.3kg-13.6kg) or yoga blocks.