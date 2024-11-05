No need to wait for Black Friday — one of Canon's best cameras for wildlife photography is discounted by over $1,450 right now

At Walmart right now, you can grab the Canon EOS R5 camera with an incredible $1,490.21 discount off the Amazon RRP of $3,899. The $2,408.79 price tag is the lowest we've seen on this Canon mirrorless camera.

The R5 was called the ultimate all-purpose shooter by our resident camera expert James Artaius. The R5 features in our best camera for wildlife photography guide , and James called it an effective cheat code for capturing images of animals — not to mention humans or any other subject. Over at our sister site Space, the R5 is the camera expert's choice as the top low-light performer in their best camera buyers guide.

The Canon EOS R5 is a superbly versatile camera, and our Deals Writer — Paul Brett has used the R5 in numerous photography situations: from being on assignment for Bike Perfect at high-paced World Championship cycling events to capturing the aurora borealis and shooting landscapes from the tops of mountains in the Scottish Highlands.

We have a never-ending list of accolades to give the R5 but one of the highlights is the superb Autofocus. The R5 has 1,053 Automatic AF zones, making it easier than ever to photograph fast-moving subjects using Eye, Face and Head Detection AF. It can also intuitively track your subject and delivers perfect focus almost every time. It's a game-changing feature if you shoot fast-paced action — like sporting events or wildlife photography.

This deal is US-only and it's worth noting there are also various bundle deals available at Walmart, with loads of options including lens choices, memory cards and spare batteries. If you're not in the US, below are the best deals on the R5 in your location.

Image 1 of 5 The Canon EOS R5 is an incredibly powerful camera for almost any photography situation (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Key features: 45MP full-frame dual-pixel CMOS sensor, 8K video and superb auto-focus.

Product launched: July 2020.

Price history: This is the cheapest we've seen, and beats last year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday price of $2,999.

Price comparison: The Canon EOS R5 is currently selling for $2,559 on Amazon.

Reviews consensus: The R5 features in our best camera for wildlife photography buyers guide and gets top marks across our sister sites thanks to its versatile performance. It's an incredibly powerful tool for almost every kind of photography and video. At this current price, the R5 is terrific value for such a highly-rated camera.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best camera for wildlife photography

✅ Buy it if: You want mind-blowingly detailed images, 8K video footage and a superbly versatile offering that makes the R5 one of the best mirrorless cameras.

❌ Don't buy it if: You have the budget to buy the mega-costly Canon EOS R5 Mark II.

