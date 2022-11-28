Where to find the cheapest fitness trackers this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday sees the end of several great days (or weeks) of festive sales, with record low deals on some of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) available. These smartwatches can take your exercise routine to the next level, with many providing heart rate monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, as well as basic features like a pedometer and GPS. But you don't necessarily need to fork out hundreds for a new model.

In fact, you can find some of the best budget fitness trackers for under $100, with many more coming in under $50. One of our top picks, the Amazfit Bio 3, is currently just $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), while the Fitbit Inspire 3 is down 30% — now $69.95 (opens in new tab).

Whether you're an advanced hiker or prefer rambling, smartwatches with GPS can help you feel safer and keep you on track, with satellite guidance available in brands like the best Garmin watches. Sleep tracking offered by the best Fitbits can give you a breakdown of the amount of time you spend in each sleep stage and sleep quality, as well as the amount of time you spend asleep. This data can be invaluable for those trying to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

We've scoured the internet for the best Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals, to enable you access to some (or in some cases, all) of these features for less.

Best budget fitness trackers

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3 | Was $99.99 , Now $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 30% on this great fitness tracker. With a big color AMOLED screen, the Inspire 3 can track steps, workouts, heart rate and sleep. It can also tell you how much time you spend in each heart rate zone, personalized to your age and fitness level.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit Bio 3 | Was $69.99 , Now $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is lightweight, comfortable to wear (even during sleep) and has a simplistic design that’s easy to use. The sleep tracker on this band comes with lots of actionable tools, although the accuracy does vary. You can save 29% for Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Halo View | Was $79.99 , Now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save a staggering 56% on the Halo View, a great budget fitness tracker that measures physical activity, SpO2, heart rate, sleep and skin temperature. The accompanying app opens up access to a ton of features to help you progress in your health and fitness journey too.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 | Was $149.95 , Now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save a hefty 33% on the highly-rated Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon. It feels like the Swiss Army Knife of fitness trackers, with in-built GPS, heart rate and step monitoring, as well as ECG app and new electrodermal activity (EDA) tracker.

Should you buy a budget-friendly fitness tracker this Cyber Monday?

Fitness trackers come in all shapes and sizes, and can cost anywhere from $15 to $1000, depending on the brand, design, and built-in features. With so many options available on the market, even the most tech-savvy of us can feel confused and unsure whether they need to splash out or not.

When choosing your new smartwatch, there are several things to take into account, and price may not be the most important one.

To start with, you want to make sure that the model you are eyeing up has a good battery life. Most budget-friendly fitness trackers can hold up up to 10 days of continuous use, making it a relatively good choice for every day activities. However, if you are planning a long trip in the wilderness, you may be better with more advanced models. The best Garmins may put more pressure on your budget, but they come with powerful batteries and handy GPS navigation, keeping you safe even in the harshest conditions.

Another deciding factor will be how you intend to use your new fitness tracker. Does it measure the right stats? Is it waterproof? Can it seamlessly connect with other apps? Does it come with a dedicated app? Thankfully, you don't have to empty your bank account to get a good quality smartwatch that ticks all your boxes. Many budget-friendly models are now packed to the brim with useful settings, and can easily compete with more expensive counterparts. However, if you are after a fitness tracker with an advanced navigation system and highly specific features (like mapping your runs, or measuring your body composition), you may need to go above the $100 threshold.

Lastly, the screen. Often an overlooked factor, how easy it is to read and operate on a smartwatch screen can make a huge difference to your experience. Before heading to the checkout, make sure you read through reviews to get a feel for how others found the experience. At the end of a day, it will be on your wrist for hours on end - you want to be able to reap all of its benefits, rather than continuously struggle with tiny fonts or fiddly buttons.

Again, a great deal of budget-friendly fitness trackers offer bright, high-res displays that are often scratch-resistant. No need to splash on the likes of Fitbit or Samsung — many smaller brands are quickly catching up.