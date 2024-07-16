Canon EOS R8 bundle now lowest-ever price in Anti-Prime Day deal

When is a Prime Day camera deal an even better deal? When it's a bundle deal. In Adorama's answer to Prime Day, they're selling the Canon EOS R8 camera with the 24-50mm f/4.5-5.6 kit lens PLUS accessories at its lowest-ever price of $1,349 — that's a $350 saving.

You'll find it at a similar price at most retailers, but the addition of a few handy extras makes this deal the one to beat and one to go for if you don't like buying from Amazon.

The Canon EOS R8 is Canon's lightest full-frame mirrorless camera at just 0.91 lbs / 414g, producing beautiful 24.2 Megapixel images and we think it's one of the best wildlife cameras for beginners with a burst rate of up to 40 Frames Per Second (using the electronic shutter). In our Canon EOS R8 review, we named it the best entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera and were very impressed with its accurate autofocus and user-friendly operation. It also works well in low light, so could be one of the best astrophotography cameras for beginners.

Admittedly, the included 24-50mm f/4.5-5.6 kit lens in this deal isn't particularly usable for wildlife photography (unless you're taking photos of your pet close up), but buying a camera & kit lens bundle is a fantastic way for beginners to get going straight away without having to drop hundreds — or sometimes thousands — more dollars on a separate lens. This kit lens will be good enough for beginners to get to grips with the craft, and it'll work well for general-purpose shooting of landscapes, cityscapes and documentary-style photography.

Image 1 of 9 The Canon EOS R8 is Canon's lightest, and second most affordable full-frame camera. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

In this Adorama Cyber Summer deal, you'll get the Canon EOS R8 with the 24-50mm f/4.5-5.6 lens, plus a carry case, 64GB card, a set of 3 filters (UV, polarizer and neutral density) and a cleaning kit. A complete kit for beginners to get started with!

It doesn't have in-body image stabilization, nor is it weather-sealed, which usually isn't a dealbreaker for beginners, but it's worth keeping in mind if you want to shoot fast-moving action or take your camera out in the rain. That said, they do claim it to be weather 'resistant', but not waterproof.

Key features: 24.2MP full frame mirrorless camera, Canon RF mount, ISO range 100-102,400 — expandable to 50-204,800, 4K UHD 60p video, up to 40FPS burst rate, 0.91 lbs / 414g, one card slot compatible with SD UHS-II card.

Product launched: April 2023.

Price history: Before today's deal, this bundle has only ever come close to this price very briefly in October 2023, otherwise it tends to sit between $1,499 and $1,699. The Canon EOS R8 on its own is $1,199, although it's been that price for the past few months now.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,349 | B&H: $1,349 | Best Buy: $1,349

Reviews consensus: We'd recommend the Canon EOS R8 as a camera for those wanting to upgrade from their crop-sensor camera. It's the second-cheapest full-frame mirrorless from Canon, the EOS R8 is an affordable step up for many and though a few features are lacking it's still eminently usable provided you pair it with an appropriate lens.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best cameras for wildlife photography

✅ Buy it if: You're a beginner wanting a complete, ready-to-go package including everything you need to start shooting.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already own a full-frame camera, or want a better quality lens with a higher aperture or longer focal length.

