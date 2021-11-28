Massive Cyber Monday savings on this Bowflex VeloCore exercise bike deal that is almost $700 off

This Cyber Monday Bowflex VeloCore exercise bike deal saves you big money and is a sure-fire way to turn up your home workouts to the next level this holiday season. The Bowflex VeloCore 22 indoor cycling exercise bike is on sale right now at Amazon for $1,499.99 compared to the usual retail price of $2,199. That means this 32% deal saves you a whopping $699.01 in the Cyber Monday sales.

The magnetic exercise bike comes with 98 different resistance levels and can lean left to right just like a real bike! It also comes with 1-year JRNY membership that gives you access to virtual coaching and trainer-led videos streamed to the bike's 22" HD touchscreen display.

Can't decide on which Bowflex bike to buy? Be sure to check out Live Science's roundup of the Cyber Monday Bowflex deals. If you want to learn more about exercise bikes, then we also have a page on the different types of exercise bike.

now $1,499.99 at Amazon Bowflex VeloCore 22 Indoor Cycling Bike: was $2,199 now $1,499.99 at Amazon

Bowflex VeloCore 22 indoor cycling exercise bike is on sale right now at Amazon for $1,499.99, down 32% compared to the usual retail price of $2,199.



The Bowflex VeloCore 22 indoor cycling exercise bike comes with a range of features that are sure to give it pride of place in any home gym. There's an adjustable seat styled for racing, 4-way adjustable handlebars, toe cages, 3 lbs. dumbbells held neatly on the side of the bike, Bluetooth speakers and more. The aforementioned display is a great selling point because it's versatile. As well as giving you a personalized fitness experience through the JRNY membership, you can use it to access third-party cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift, or streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, so your workouts will be anything but dull.

The exercise bike is 59.8" x 24.1" x 55.3" and weighs ‎158 lbs. but comes with wheels so you can move it around and out of the way if necessary. It has a maximum weight recommendation limit of 325 lbs. This Bowflex model carries an Amazon rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 51 ratings. That's not a huge amount of reviews but it is Amazon's choice for exercise bikes by Bowflex.

Buy the Bowflex VeloCore exercise bike now in the Cyber Monday sales and you'll save yourself $699.01 compared to the regular retail price. This exercise bike could be the perfect gift for cycling and workout enthusiasts this holiday season.

