Just a few hours left to cash in on this Cyber Monday deal — $900 off the Bowflex VeloCore Bike

In one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen, you can currently get a Bowflex Velocore Exercise Bike for $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). But don't delay — you only have a few hours to cash in on this great deal before it goes back to it's regular price of $1799.99. You also get a years' JRNY membership, worth $149, with your purchase.

Bowflex is one of our favorite brands, making some of the best exercise bikes (opens in new tab). And the Velocore boasts a fantastic 100 resistance levels, meaning you really can step up your cardio routine a level.

What truly sets this smooth ride above the rest is the 'Lean Mode' from which it gets its name – an active core-engagement feature that enables you to lean left and right, transforming your stationary ride into a fun, full-body fitness experience. You can interact with personalized programming that guides your movements, escaping into virtual environments with the realistic experience of leaning into bends as you cruise along the virtual environment.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex VeloCore Bike (16" Console) | Was: $1799.99 , Now $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Prices on the Bowflex VeloCore Bike have never been lower, with an eye-wateringly good deal of 50% off at Best Buy. But not for long — this deal ends with Cyber Monday, and once it's gone, it's gone!

The dual link pedals have toe cages and shimano SPD clips, and the height adjustable seat offers options for all body types, as do the 6-hand position handlebars.

With your free one year’s free membership to the JRNY app, you can access

hundreds of workouts — both on and off the machine. These include 'explore the world' rides that virtually whisk you off to more than 50 noteworthy locations like Beijing City and Route 66, programs (pared back interval sessions displayed as line graphs), and studio sessions led by enthusiastic instructors.

You can keep track of your workout history via the 'journal' section of the homepage, and the app has the capacity to adjust your sessions over time to reflect your progress with a feature called 'adaptive workouts'. Successes will be met with awards and badges to keep you motivated, and the app will also suggest suitable classes for furthering your fitness based on your previous performance.

You'll also have the ability to complete programs or just ride while watching Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ or Hulu. All the metrics you need are displayed in a thin bar that you can drag around the screen so it’s not in the way, letting you catch up on your favorite series while cycling. There are also hybrid and off-bike classes available, including yoga, core work, Pilates and strength sessions.

