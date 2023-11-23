Best Black Friday fitness tracker deals 2023

Shop smart over the next few days and you can save up a ton of money on some of the best fitness trackers on the market. But with the sheer array of Black Friday deals available, even the savviest shoppers can get a headache trying to navigate the deals.
The good news is you don't need to spend long hours perusing the sales — the Live Science team has done the heavy lifting for you. We've used our extensive knowledge of testing fitness trackers to pick out the deals that are actually worth buying this Black Friday.
Whether you're looking for a rugged, hi-tech device to keep track of your outdoor adventures, or a sleek piece of eye-candy to wear on a daily basis, there's a whole load of discounted fitness trackers to choose from. For example, a rugged, tough Garmin Instinct has seen its price slashed by a whopping 33% at Amazon, bringing its cost to an affordable $168.10.
Another firm favorite of ours, the elegant Fitbit Luxe, is now 38% off at Amazon, saving you a decent $50. And if you want to veer off the industry giants and give chance to lesser-known models, take a look at the Google Pixel Watch. With a whopping 43% off at Amazon, it's a great deal.
Keep reading for the the best deals on fitness trackers right now. We'll keep a close watch on the Black Friday offers and continuously update this guide to make sure you're getting the best prices out there.
Black Friday Garmin deals
Garmin Instinct 2S |
Was: $299.99 Now: $199.99 at Best Buy
Engineered for endurance and long battery life, the Garmin Instinct 2S is a perfect gadget for every outdoor adventurer. This beautifully crafted smartwatch comes with all-day health monitoring, built-in sports apps and multiple global navigation satellite systems. And right now, it's available with a tasty 33% discount at Best Buy.
Garmin Epix 2 |
Was: $799.99 Now: $499.99 at Best Buy
The Garmin Epix 2 packs in all of the Garmin hi-tech solutions, including highly accurate multi-band GNSS technology, TopoActive mapping and built-in sports apps. Equipped with a brilliantly clear AMOLED screen and 30 hours of battery life, the Epix 2 model sits high-up in our list of favorite running watches. The best part? It's now 37% off at Best Buy.
Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Garmin Instinct
Was: $249 Now: $168 at Amazon
Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the Garmin Instinct is a smartwatch you can rely on. This rugged beauty comes with a built-in 3 axis compass, barometric altimeter, multiple global navigation satellite systems, and up to 40 days of battery life. And right now, you can snap it up for 33% less at Amazon.
Black Friday Fitbit deals
Fitbit Inspire 3 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker
Was: $99.95 Now: $69.95 at Amazon
If you're after a powerful smartwatch to match your colorful activewear, look no further than Fitbit Inspire 3. This sleek-looking tracker can track a multitude of health metrics, including your stress levels, menstrual cycle and sleep quality. On top of that, it comes with a 6-month Premium Fitbit membership. The Inspire 3 model is truly one of our favorite trackers, and right now you can get it $30 cheaper at Amazon.
Fitbit Charge 6 Was:
$159.95, Now: $99.95 at Amazon
Hot off the press, the Fitbit Charge 6 is packed to the brim with hi-tech solutions to help you get the best out of your workouts. This elegant fitness tracker comes with more than 40 exercise modes, built-in GPS, superb Bluetooth connectivity, all-day activity tracking and 7 days of battery life. It's not common to see the latest Fitbit model with a hefty 38% discount, so make sure you take advantage of this deal while it lasts.
Fitbit Luxe
Was: $129.95 Now: $79.95 at Amazon
The Fitbit Luxe may rock a truly sleek look, but this fitness tracker is much more than a simple eye-candy. Equipped with a vibrant display, multitude of health tracking features, superb connectivity and up to 5 days of battery life, the Luxe model can make a huge difference to your exercise performance. Amazon has just slashed its price by a whopping 38%, so make sure you get yours while the stocks last.
Black Friday Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Was: $249 Now: $179 at Amazon
Let's be honest, we don't need to introduce you to this flagship Apple smartwatch. Equipped with an array of health monitoring features, superior durability, crash detection and seamless connectivity, the SE model is one of the best fully customizable fitness trackers on the market. Good discounts on Apple products are hard to find, so make sure you don't miss this great offer from Amazon.
Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Apple Watch Series 9 Was:
$399 Now: $329.99 at Amazon
Packed to the brim with hi-tech solutions, the new Apple Watch Series 9 is a real powerhouse. This beautifully crafted smartwatch is equipped with advanced health tracking features, multiple safety features and the bright, Always-On Retina display that is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. And right now, Amazon is offering it with an attractive 17% discount.
Other Black Friday fitness tracker deals
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Pro |
Was: $449.99 Now: $349.99 at Amazon
Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now 22% cheaper on Amazon, saving you a round $100. With a multitude of health monitoring features, advanced workout tracking and superb connectivity, this smartwatch can transform your workout routine in no time. And thanks to a sapphire crystal glass display and titanium frame, the Galaxy Watch Pro 5 will resist even the most challenging weather conditions.
Google Pixel Watch
Was: $349.99, Now: $199.99 at Amazon
Google may have a monopoly on Internet search engines, but that's not the only great product that came out of this brand - its Pixel Watch can easily compete with the biggest names in the smartwatch industry. Boasting sleek looks, high-octane performance and a scratch-resistant Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Glass display, this fitness tracker will become invaluable not only to your exercise performance, but also day-to-day life. The cherry on top? The Google Pixel Watch is now 43% cheaper at Amazon.
