Better than Prime Day! Save $700 on Unistellar Odyssey at Best Buy

Even though Prime Day began with Amazon, you'll often see many other retailers following suit with their own deals to get a piece of the pie, and this Unistellar Odyssey telescope deal from Best Buy is leaps and bounds cheaper than every other retailer we've looked at — including Amazon.

Save $700 on the Unistellar Odyssey smart telescope — now $1,799.99 at Best Buy in this 'Better Than Prime Day' telescope deal.

This deal is especially impressive considering the Odyssey range of Unistellar's smart telescopes was only unveiled back in January 2024 — it's rare to see really new models reduced at all, let alone reduced by $700.

We haven't yet published a full review of the Unistellar Odyssey, but our Managing Editor Jase thinks it receive almost full marks! We really rate Unistellar's other smart telescopes — we loved the Unistellar eVscope 2 when we reviewed it, and we think they are some of the best telescopes around.

There are two versions of the Odyssey telescope, the standard version (which is the one on offer here) and the Odyssey Pro — the difference in price being pretty dramatic. But the main difference between the two is that the Pro features a digital Nikon eyepiece and has a slightly higher resolution (4.1MP vs 3.4MP). Still, for half the price, we think the Unistellar Odyssey will be a fantastic purchase as a first smart telescope for users of any experience level who want a complete tour of the universe at their fingertips.

Unistellar Odyssey: was $2,499.99 now $1799 from Best Buy Save $700 on one of Unistellar's newest telescopes in this 'better than Prime Day' deal at Best Buy. You can find, view and photograph any object in the Celestial Database of 5000+ objects, as well as 37 Million stars with this impressive smart telescope at a very attractive price.



Image 1 of 1 The Unistellar Odyssey is cheaper at Best Buy than Amazon! (Image credit: Unistellar)

The Unistellar Odyssey is a fully automated smart telescope with the ability to discover nearby planets in the solar system and distant galaxies in deep space with just the click of a button. Typically, most traditional telescopes are usually a 'one or the other' situation, so we think a smart telescope that can do both is incredibly impressive, not to mention its Deep Dark Technology enables users to observe the sky with impressive clarity even in urban areas with substantial light pollution.

With just the click of the accompanying app, you can find, view and photograph any object in its Celestial Database of 5000+ objects and a massive 37 Million stars. You'll also get the tripod, dust cap, adjustment tools, charger and a quick start guide to help you get going without any hassle.

Key features: Features a GoTo Motorized Alt-Azimuth mount, 320mm focal length, f/3.9 focal ratio, 5h battery life, 5000+ Celestial Objects and 37 Million stars, 85mm mirror diameter, 64 GB storage.

Product launched: January 2024.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Unistellar Odyssey was $2,099 at Amazon during June, but otherwise it's sat between $2,299 and $2,499 since its release.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,299 | B&H: $2,299 | Adorama: $2,299

Reviews consensus: Mixed reviews across the various retailers, but overall most users are extremely happy with the Unistellar Odyssey and said it's worth the money, while some users don't like certain aspects that are part of owning a smart telescope. That said, as it's a fairly new product there aren't many reviews to go by — stay tuned for our full, in-depth review.

✅ Buy it if: You want a smart telescope full of impressive tech that can guide you around the universe with just the press of a button, including planets and lunar views as well as deep space galaxies and nebulas.

❌ Don't buy it if: You prefer the more traditional approach to stargazing with a manual mount and you'd rather search for celestial objects yourself rather than relying on the app.

