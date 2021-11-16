Black Friday Asics on sale: Grab a great deal on this premium sports shoe brand

With the sales season on the horizon, these Black Friday Asics on sale deals are a great way to purchase a pair of premium running shoes for a great price. The Asics brand was established 70 years ago and is well known for its sturdy running shoes.

Tested at lab level, the materials Asics uses in its trainers are put through rigorous testing to make sure they’re capable of doing anything from running a marathon to doing an intense workout class.

One of the best running trainer brands on the market, and highly recommended by fitness experts, Asics has such a variety of trainers that there’s one for every budget and runner. If you’re looking for a bargain as a beginner, you can pick up a pair for around $50. However, if you’re a more experienced runner and you’re looking to enjoy the best of Asics’ technology, prices can go up to between $150 and $200.

However there are always Black Friday Asics on sale deals, and we have the best ones for you here.

Today’s best Asics deals

, now $109.95 at Amazon Today's Best ASICS Deal ASICS Men's Gel-Kayano 27 - was $160.95 , now $109.95 at Amazon

Save $51 on this pair of ASICS men's running shoes, precision-engineered for the best performance. They feature ASICS Dynamic DuoMax Support System for enhanced stability and support.

, now $116.03 at Amazon ASICS Women's Gel-Kayano 27 - was $160.00 , now $116.03 at Amazon

Save $43 on this pair of ASICS women's running shoes, precision-engineered for the best performance. They feature ASICS Dynamic DuoMax Support System for enhanced stability and support.

, now $40.99 at Walmart Women's ASICS HyperGEL-YU Running Shoe - was $99.99 , now $40.99 at Walmart

Save $60 off these ASICS HyperGEL-YU Running Shoes which feature HyperGEL Technology beads integrated into the midsole that provide exceptional cushioning. Seamless materials reduce friction and irritation for more comfortable runs.

, now $90.20 at Walmart ASICS Womens Gel-Nimbus 22 D - was $149.00 , now $90.20 at Walmart

These updated ASICS Gel-Nimbus shoes feature a comfortable mesh upper with modern supportive technology, and responsive outsole to let you get the best out of every run.



, now $29.99 at Walmart Unisex Asics Gel-Lyte Runner - was $90.00 , now $29.99 at Walmart

While sizes are limited, you can save $60 on these sleek and stylish sneakers that are suitable for casual wear and light running. Gel technology makes these shoes super-comfortable and breathable.

, now $39.99 Asics Mens Gel-Contend 3 Mesh - was $64.99 , now $39.99

Save $25 on this all new version of the popular GEL-Contend shoe, designed with performance in mind with exceptional cushioning and a great, comfortable fit. These shoes are as great entry point for new runners.

Which pair of Asics is best for you?

No matter whether you've picked up a rowing machine on sale, or you're keen to make the most of the treadmill deal you may have recently invested in, having a sturdy pair of sports shoes is vital. Of course, don't forget to track your exercise with a great Fitbit deal as well.

Asics takes pride in testing all the materials used in its trainers in its Institute of Sport Science in Japan. This testing has resulted in some of the brand’s best trainer technology, including the patented gel cushioning - otherwise known as their GuideSole technology. The pockets of gel sit in some of their most popular trainers and offer shock absorption for the foresole and rearfoot, which is great for overpronation.

Meanwhile, the FlyteFoam, which is seen in their NovaBlast trainers, is the brand's plant based version of responsive foam, found in the sole of the trainer. There’s also the ASICSGRIP Technology, which is perfect if you enjoy running on different terrains or in changeable weather conditions. Here we take a look at some of the most popular Asics on sale.

Asics on sale for women

Asics Women’s Gel-Venture 7 deals

Asics Women’s Gel-Venture 7 Best for trail running Materials: Synthetic and mesh | Weight: 303g | Sizing: 5 - 8.5 | Drop: 10mm Gel cushioning, Good grip No arch support

Perfect for running on trails, these trainers have Asic’s well known gel cushioning in the heel. The Rearfoot GEL technology cushioning helps to absorb the shock of running on your feet and allows for less impact on your midfoot. The lightweight trainers also have a premium sockliner, Ortholite X-40, enabling moisture management as you run or workout.

The grip on the bottom of the shoe is made with v shape and is great for gravel paths and dirt tracks. The trainers come with flat laces that secure the foot as you run and, at just 303g, they are incredibly light to run in - so you can concentrate on where you’re running instead of what’s on your feet. However there’s no arch support for flat footed runners and the sizes come up large.

Asics Metaracer deals

Asics Metaracer Best for Racing Materials: Synthetic rubber and nylon mesh | Weight: 190 gms/ 6.7 Oz | Sizing: 5 - 12 | Drop: 9mm Grip technology on sole Carbon plate which supports the foot Poor drainage at the toes Narrow midsoles

If you’re a regular on the half marathon or marathon routes then this could be a good training or race day shoe. The trainers forefoot design, with GUIDESOLE technology, includes a carbon plate, which means the ankle is less likely to move and gives you shock absorption as you land. The trainer also has high grip, with the company's ASICSGRIP Technology meaning that it’s perfect for different terrains. Meanwhile, its wet grip outsole has a blend of organic and non organic components, perfect for wet weather.

If you do get caught in the rain the upper material of the trainer also has drainage ports, however it might not work as well in the toe section. The trainers sweat wicking will help in hotter weather though - allowing air to flow through the trainers, keeping your feet cool. The trainers also benefit from FlyteFoam Midsole Technology - meaning you’ll have great bounce back as you run.

Asics Gel Kayano 28 deals

Asics Gel Kayano 28 Best for long distance running Materials: Synthetic rubber and nylon mesh | Weight: 258g | Sizing: 5 - 13 wide | Drop: 12mm Gel cushioning Sweat wicking material Narrow shoe Comes up small

The original of this shoe was created in 1993 and has a great legacy - while this is now it’s 28th version. It of course uses its famous gel cushioning in the rearfoot and forefoot - which helps the foot to absorb shock as it hits the ground - allowing for better movement. It’s external heel counter has also been redesigned, giving more stability to the foot and more comfort for your strides.

It also includes a Dynamic DuoMax Support System, which again helps with stability and support as you run. The engineered mesh on the front of the shoe means your foot can breathe, and sweat won’t be trapped in your foot or socks. The shoes, like most trainers, come up small, so it’s worth getting half a size up.

Asics Hyper Speed deals

Asics Hyper Speed Best for beginners Materials: Synthetic rubber and nylon mesh | Weight: 179g | Sizing: 5 - 12 | Drop: 5mm Lightweight Cheap Low arch Narrow fit

This is a basic light shoe that should perform well, perfect for runners who are just starting out. The upper part of the shoe is made from a mesh, with breathable holes throughout, keeping your feet cool as you run. Incredibly lightweight, these Asics aren’t overly padded inside, but should still provide great support.

However, these shoes feature a low arch and a narrow fit, which means that they won’t be suitable for all runners. However, the toe spring should give the shoes a good bounce, making them perfect for high intensity classes or sprinting. Meanwhile, the grip on the outsole is great for road or track running and speed work.

Asics on sale for men

Asics Gel Cumulus 23 deals

Asics Gel Cumulus 23 Best for long distance running Materials: Rubber, foam and nylon mesh | Weight: 261g | Sizing: 7 - 16 | Drop: 10mm Supportive Good grip Not for speed work

This is another model that features Asics’ famous gel in the 10mm drop heel, which helps with shock absorption when you run. However, the spring in the shoe might not be as great as some of the other models, so users might find them better for day to day running rather than speed work. As well as this, the trainers have gender–specific compression - as men’s footstrike can be different to women’s. The design of the shoe also means they become reflective at night, which would make them a great choice for long runs at any time of the day.

This pair of shoes should offer a great grip, with this new version including deeper grooves on the bottom outsole. For comfort they also have a mesh upper, which means that feet will be able to breathe when you run. Meanwhile, the famous Flytefoam technology will help with cushioning.

Asics Men's Novablast deals

Asics Men's Novablast Best for tempo running Materials: Rubber sole and nylon upper and mesh | Weight: 261g | Sizing: 6 - 14 | Drop: 10mm Lots of bounce back Breathable and lightweight Not for heel strikers, Unstable midsole

These springy trainers are great for tempo sessions, as they provide a lot of bounce back thanks to the midsole foam, Asics’ own FLYTEFOAM blast technology. Lightweight and weighing in at just over 260g, these shoes won’t weigh you down when you’re attempting a sprint.

It’s worth mentioning that this pair of Asics is better for those with a neutral pronation, rather than those with an over pronation or heel strikers, as the midsole is quite unstable. The upper material has a no-sew design and integrates ribbed mesh panelling for breathability. If you’re a night runner the accents also provide a reflective finish.

Asics Men's GT–1000 10 deals

Asics Men's GT–1000 10 Best for on a budget Materials: Rubber and nylon | Weight: 278g | Sizing: 6 - 13 wide | Drop: 10mm Cheaper versions Flexible Mesh not durable

If you’re looking for less expensive trainers, these Asics still have some of the great benefits of their trainers, but without the cost. The stylish design means you can wear them when you’re working out, but also afterwards too. The design also comes with a lightweight mesh on the front, which gives it some breathability, but it’s not as durable as some of their other designs.

Instead of gel this shoe has DuraSponge, which sits at the forefront and allows for flexibility. Meanwhile, the midsole is made from the brand’s DuaMax material, which allows for more stability as you run. The shoes also benefit from their EVA sockliner, which is removable and is designed to provide more comfort.

Asics Men’s Gel Kayano 28 deals

Asics Men’s Gel Kayano 28 Best for long runs Materials: Rubber sole and nylon upper | Weight: 308g | Sizing: 6 - 16 x-wide | Drop: 10mm Shock absorption Not for neutral runners

If you need a trainer to protect your rearfoot this could be it. Asics’ gel technology is designed to protect both the back and front of your foot, allowing for shock absorption throughout. However, if you have a neutral running style this shoe may not be for you, as it’s specifically designed to provide stability for runners with overpronation.

Similarly to the 27th version of the shoe, Asics has added a couple of updates to the Kayano 28. This includes a new gel shape that’s designed to help with a softer landing. It’s also got a new FFBlast in the midsole, which should help to improve responsiveness as you run. Unlike most sports shoes, the Gel Kayano also has a snug fitting tongue that measures in at 14mm (over double the size of others), which should help to keep your foot secure.