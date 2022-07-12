Amazon Prime Day massage gun deals: Save up to 60% on top-rated products

We've been spoiled with an avalanche of Amazon Prime Day massage gun deals, with the prices of premium products slashed by up to 58% - good news for both your aching muscles and your bank balance.

And, as well as recommending the shrewdest deals on offer, we can also vouch for the quality of many of these massage guns; several models which have had their costs cut feature on our roundup of the best massage guns (opens in new tab), having left our in-house testers impressed with their strong yet soothing performance.

For example, the elite Hyperice Hypervolt 2 (opens in new tab) (which scored a near-perfect 4.5 out of five stars in our tests) is currently available with a generous 20% discount, taking its asking price down to $239 (opens in new tab). The similarly high-scoring Theragun Pro (opens in new tab) - the recovery device favored by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo - is also available for a fraction of its usual price, with a 17% discount meaning it now costs $499 (opens in new tab).

Or, if you want a quality massage gun but don't need all the mod cons of pricier models, the RENPHO 2022 Deep Tissue Massage Gun could be for you. It's the most heavily discounted product on our roundup, and you can currently make the most of a 58% saving to scoop this nifty device for $72.24 (opens in new tab).

Having tested the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab), we're well acquainted with what makes a top product, and the positive impacts they can have on your recovery - something you can find out more about with our feature on 5 benefits of a massage gun (opens in new tab).

Massage guns employ a concept called "percussive therapy" by repeatedly striking the skin at a high frequency using. This promotes blood flow to the targeted area, meaning your muscles are provided with an increased supply of oxygen to aid recovery - 2014 study (opens in new tab) found using a massage gun after an arm workout was more effective at reducing post-training stiffness compared with a traditional massage.

To help you soothe your aching muscles and aid your post-workout recovery, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day massage gun deals below. However, be warned, that these won't be around for long, so make sure to act fast to avoid disappointment.

Best Amazon Prime Day massage gun deals

(opens in new tab) RENPHO Massage Gun| Was $169.99 Now $72.24 (Save 58%) (opens in new tab)

With a massive 58% saving this Prime Day, the RENPHO Massage Gun is just $72.24. It still shares many features with premium price models though, with five interchangeable massage heads and five speed settings.

(opens in new tab) Hyperice Hypervolt GO| Was $199 Now $159 (Save 20%) (opens in new tab)

This pocket rocket of a machine is the little brother of the Hypervolt 2, with plenty of power in a much smaller, more portable package. Snag a bargain and pick one up for just $159, with 20% off in the Prime Day sale.

(opens in new tab) Half Price! HoMedics Therapist Select Plus Percussion Massage Gun | Was: $159.98 Now: $84.97 (Save 47%) (opens in new tab)

At a refreshingly affordable $84.97, this HoMedics massage gun is now nearly half price. The brand says it can help improve flexibility and ease tension in hard-to-reach areas, courtesy of its ergonomic handle.

(opens in new tab) Theragun Mini 4th Generation | Was: $199 Now: $159 (Save 20%) (opens in new tab)

It's said that good things come in small packages, and we certainly found that to be the case when testing the impressive Theragun Mini (opens in new tab). It's one of the lightest massage guns we've tried, and the unique triangular shape slotted perfectly into our hands for easy grip.

(opens in new tab) RENPHO R3 Massage Gun | Was $249.99 Now $99.99 (save 60% (opens in new tab)) (opens in new tab)

A staggering 60% discount in the Prime Day sales has seen the powerful RENPHO R3 Massage Gun's price plummet to under $100. There are plenty of features to play with too, with five speed settings up to 3,200rpm and five interchangeable massage heads to target various aches.

Best anti-Prime Day massage gun deals at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) Theragun Elite | Was $399.99 Now $299.99 (save $100) (opens in new tab) Save $100 on Theragun's impressive mid-range offering, the Theragun Elite. It has a clever hollow triangular design, offering users a range of grip options so they can target hard to reach aches in areas like the back.

(opens in new tab) NuvoMed - iTek Pro Impact Massager | Was $49.99 Now $39.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)The NuvoMed iTek Pro Impact Massager is a lightweight and easy-to-use massage gun. It's also the cheapest massage gun on our roundup, with a sale price of $39.99.

