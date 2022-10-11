Top 5 budget buys this Amazon Prime Day: Fitness equipment under $50

Prime Day has landed again, this time taking place from 11 - 12 October. There’s a whole range of discounts available, but we’re particularly excited by the budget deals on fitness equipment.

Our team regularly tests out some of the best workout equipment for home (opens in new tab). Each year, we trial the best exercise bikes (opens in new tab), treadmills and rowing machines, to whittle down our top lists. But this kind of equipment is fairly expensive — and really, you don’t need to spend a lot of money if you want to get fit.

With just a few key items, you can start to build out a good set-up that will have you building muscle in no time. And it’s cheaper to do that right now thanks to the Prime Early Access Sales. Here are a few budget pieces we think are genuinely worth the money.

Best budget buys in the Prime Day sale

(opens in new tab) UMINEUX Yoga Mat | $45.99 $28.97 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

A good yoga mat is crucial if you’re going to start working out; it provides the foundation for all kind of activities, including bodyweight HIIT classes and Pilates. With a respectable 4.6 out of five stars from user reviews, this mat is clearly a hit with customers. Its double non-slip design provides plenty of grip for classes and its extra thick layers make it ideal for holding more challenging poses.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics Adjustable Barbell 38 lbs | $44.07 $30.73 on Amazon (opens in new tab) We’ve actually tested these basic barbells from Amazon and were impressed with how durable and solid they feel. $30 is a bargain for this much weight (38 pounds) and you’re unlikely to find an adjustable model for much cheaper. The alloy steel material means that they should last you for years and it comes with a hand carry case.

(opens in new tab) Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands | $16.95 $10.36 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Resistance bands are a great choice if you have limited space, and this set of five for just over $10 is a real bargain. They offer 10 different levels of resistance, so you can progress through the bands and grow your muscles. There’s even a carry bag and some instructions on how to use them, if you’re stuck for inspiration.

(opens in new tab) Chirp wheel body roller | $60.75 $35.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of our favorite bits of kit, making it onto our list of the best foam rollers (opens in new tab) in 2022. It’s particularly good for stretching backs out after a tough workout but the three-pack design means that there are different wheels to suit different body parts. We think it’s the ideal recovery tool for those new to exercise.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Halo View fitness tracker | $79.99 $49.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Once you’ve got the ball rolling, you’ll want to keep an eye on your progress, and this budget tracker from Amazon will allow you to do just that. With heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, it shows you how your new healthy habits impact your life quality. Get it now and you’ll also get access to the Halo app for 12 months, allowing you to follow special workouts and programs.

