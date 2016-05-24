The Science of Weight Loss

Many people want to lose weight, but what are the best ways to do it? There's a lot of advice out there, telling you to eat less (and what not to eat), and to exercise more (but don't overdo it). But what does the science say?
To get the lowdown on weight loss, Live Science is digging deep — into the science. We're on a mission to bring you the best, most up-to-date information on what experts say and research shows about dieting, exercising, losing weight and maintaining weight loss.
Each article in our "Science of Weight Loss" series is the result of weeks or even months of effort to interview top experts and dig up the highest-regarded studies on the topic. We've combed through everything, and then boiled down our findings to bring you the best-supported recommendations for a healthier lifestyle.
Here's our coverage:
The Best Way to Lose Weight Safely
Weight loss shouldn't be about deprivation, because diets that deprive people of their favorite foods tend to be short-lived, experts say. Instead, making lifestyle changes — sometimes even small ones — are what make the difference. Here's a look at why, and how it all works. (Full story)
Additional reading:
- 4 Calorie-Cutting Tips That Won't Leave You Hungry
- 4 Easy Ways to Get More Exercise
- Does Intermittent Fasting Have Benefits? Science Suggests Yes
- What's the Least Fattening Alcohol?
- How to Get Started on a Weight Loss Program
Diet and Weight Loss: The Best Ways to Eat
The question of exactly how to cut calories — in a healthy, sustainable way — has perplexed dieters. Here's what experts say you should eat if you're trying to slim down. (Full story)
Additional reading:
The Best Way to Keep Weight Off
Losing weight is only the beginning of the battle. For many people, the bigger challenge is keeping the weight off. Here's what the best studies of people who have successfully kept weight off have found. (Full story)
Additional reading:
- Here's Why It's So Hard to Maintain Weight Loss
- The Surprising Things You Shouldn't Say to Someone Who's Lost Weight
The Science of Hunger: How to Control It and Fight Cravings
The feeling of hunger has many causes, and not all have to do with the body's need for food. Here is what we found about the science of hunger and how to keep this feeling at bay. (Full story)
Additional reading:
The Best Ways to Lose Weight After Pregnancy
Experts say that losing weight after pregnancy boils down to three things: weight gain during pregnancy, diet and physical activity afterwards, and breast-feeding. Here's a look at how it all works. (Full story)
Additional reading:
- How to Gain Weight During Pregnancy, the Healthy Way
- How to Start Exercising Again After Pregnancy
- How to Cope with Stress During Pregnancy
Weight loss guide to terms:
- What Are Calories?
- What Are Carbohydrates?
- What Is Protein?
- What Is Dietary Fat?
- What Is Fiber?
- Amino Acids to Zinc: A Glossary of Nutrition Terms
- Mediterranean Diet: Foods, Benefits & Risks
- Low-Carb Diet Facts, Benefits & Risks
- Low-Fat Diet Facts, Benefits & Risks
- What Are Phytonutrients?
- What Are Flavonoids?
- What Are Carotenoids?
Follow Live Science @livescience, Facebook & Google+. Originally published on Live Science.