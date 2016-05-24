The Science of Weight Loss

Many people want to lose weight, but what are the best ways to do it? There's a lot of advice out there, telling you to eat less (and what not to eat), and to exercise more (but don't overdo it). But what does the science say?

To get the lowdown on weight loss, Live Science is digging deep — into the science. We're on a mission to bring you the best, most up-to-date information on what experts say and research shows about dieting, exercising, losing weight and maintaining weight loss.

Each article in our "Science of Weight Loss" series is the result of weeks or even months of effort to interview top experts and dig up the highest-regarded studies on the topic. We've combed through everything, and then boiled down our findings to bring you the best-supported recommendations for a healthier lifestyle.

Here's our coverage:

Weight loss shouldn't be about deprivation, because diets that deprive people of their favorite foods tend to be short-lived, experts say. Instead, making lifestyle changes — sometimes even small ones — are what make the difference. Here's a look at why, and how it all works. (Full story)

The question of exactly how to cut calories — in a healthy, sustainable way — has perplexed dieters. Here's what experts say you should eat if you're trying to slim down. (Full story)

Losing weight is only the beginning of the battle. For many people, the bigger challenge is keeping the weight off. Here's what the best studies of people who have successfully kept weight off have found. (Full story)

The feeling of hunger has many causes, and not all have to do with the body's need for food. Here is what we found about the science of hunger and how to keep this feeling at bay. (Full story)

Experts say that losing weight after pregnancy boils down to three things: weight gain during pregnancy, diet and physical activity afterwards, and breast-feeding. Here's a look at how it all works. (Full story)

