Cretaceous chick:

The body of a tiny chick in a piece of Burmese amber from the Cretaceous period was preserved in incredible detail.

[Full Story: 100-Million-Year-Old Amber Holds Tiny, Feathery Chick]

Pretty plume:

A seaborne sediment plume turns the Bering Sea green.

[Full Story: Pretty Volcanic Plume Seen in Space Image]

Shipwreck vanished:

Time and the tides have washed away the last traces of a famous 19th-century shipwreck from a coral reef in the South Pacific.

[Full Story: A Famous 19th-Century Shipwreck Has Vanished from the South Pacific]

Adorable:

A healthy baby boy gorilla was born at the Philadelphia Zoo.

[Full Story: Endangered Gorilla Gives Birth at Philadelphia Zoo]

Resurrected dodo names:

If scientists could resurrect extinct animals — such as the dodo, Columbian mammoth or Tasmanian tiger — should these animals have different names that distinguish them from the original species?

[Full Story: Should a 'Resurrected' Dodo or Mammoth Get a New Name?]

Octopus warts:

Two species of highly similar deep-sea octopus are hard to tell apart — unless you look closely at their "warts."

[Full Story: Warts and All: Octopus' Skin Bumps Divide Species]

Miss C:

The world's oldest sloth, and the last one living in Australia, has died at the Adelaide Zoo.

[Full Story: After a Life in Slow Motion, World's Oldest Sloth Dies]

Retired chimps:

Chimpanzees that formerly served as laboratory research subjects will receive long-term care on island sanctuaries in Liberia.

[Full Story: These Lab Chimpanzees Are Getting a 2nd Lease on Life]

Baby domes:

It's hard to believe this image was taken over Earth.

[Full Story: Baby Volcanic Domes Pop Out in Space Image]

Antarctic tumbleweeds:

Antarctica's "tumbleweeds" are wind-made snowballs.

[Full Story: Snowball 'Tumbleweeds' Blow Across Antarctica]