Two New Fitness Trackers Coming from Jawbone

Two new fitness trackers from Jawbone were announced today — a less expensive tracker for exercise newbies, called the Up Move, and a high-end tracker with more bells and whistles, called the Up3.

At $49.99, the Up Move costs less than half the price of the company's previous fitness tracker, the Up24. The Move tracks activity, including daily steps and calories burned, as well as sleep. It comes with a clip, so you can attach the device to your belt or jeans pocket. (The device also comes with a separate wristband to wear during sleep.)

The face of the device has a hidden LED display, and you press the face itself to make the LED screen light up to show your activity progress or sleep time. The battery is not rechargeable, and lasts up to six months before it needs replacing, the company said. [Fantasy Fitness Tracker: 8 Absolutely Must-Have Features]

The Up3 costs $179.99 and includes multiple sensors, such as an accelerometer to track movement, as well as temperature sensors that take readings from your skin and the air around you. The device is also the first tracker from Jawbone to measure heart rate, finding resting heart rate when you wake up in the morning, the company said.

The Up3 is worn on the wrist, and has a clasp that allows users to adjust the band size. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to seven days, the company said.

Both the Up Move and Up3 connect with the Jawbone app, which includes Smart Coach, a system that provides personalized guidance to help users reach their goals, the company said.

The Up Move is available for preorder starting today, and will be available for purchase later this month, the company said. The Up 3 will be available later this year.

