Each week we find the most interesting and informative articles we can and along the way we uncover amazing and cool images. Here you'll discover 10 incredible photos and the stories behind them.

Grand clouds:

Time-lapse images recently captured an incredible sight — a "tide" of clouds rolling in to fill up the Grand Canyon.

[Full Story: A Cloud 'Tide' Fills the Grand Canyon in Gorgeous Time-Lapse Video]

Cyclops goat:

A goat with one large eye in the middle of its forehead, a birth defect caused by cyclopia, was born in a village in Assam, India, on May 10. Here's what causes the condition.

[Full Story: Meet the 'Cyclops Kid': One-Eyed Goat Born in India]

On mommy's back:

It may sound like the plot of a twisted romantic comedy, but after a public campaign to find Jeremy — a snail with a rare left-spiraling shell — another "lefty" partner, the poor snail is still looking for love.

[Full Story: Strange Snail Love Triangle Leaves 'Lefty' Jeremy Without a Partner]

On daddy's back:

Researchers have now found that abandoned tadpoles don’t wait for their father to return, because they run the risk of getting eaten by cannibalistic siblings.

[Full Story: To Avoid Being Eaten, Tadpoles Aren't Choosy About Escape Vehicle]

Stained-Glass Earth:

Huge threads of foam that formed in a lagoon near the Caspian Sea look gorgeous in a new satellite image.

[Full Story: Stained-Glass Earth: Huge Foam Threads Glisten in New Satellite Image]

Champion mama:

Orangutans nurse for a huge chunk of their babies' childhoods, especially when fruit gets scarce.

[Full Story: Orangutans Nurse Their Babies For 8 Years]

Scrotum frog tadpoles:

Critically endangered Lake Titicaca tadpoles hatch in Denver.

[Full Story: 'Scrotum Frog' Tadpoles Hatch For 1st Time in North America]

Stunning shiprock:

The last vestiges of an ancient volcano are visible from orbit.

[Full Story: Towering Rock Once Hidden Beneath Earth Seen from Space]

T. rex ants:

The first-ever observations of the rare T. rex ant in action reveal a secretive, timid species, albeit a cannibal.

[Full Story: Cannibal 'T. Rex' Ants Seen Live for 1st Time Ever (and They're Shy)]

Odd snack?

The sea star finds its dinner where it can.

[Full Story: Sea Star Chows Down on Unusual Dinner in New Video]

Panda porpoise:

Only about 30 vaquitas are left in the wild.

[Full Story: Adorable 'Panda' Porpoise Could Go Extinct As Soon As 2018]