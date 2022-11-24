These rock tumbler deals will rock your world: save up to $40 on rock tumblers in the Black Friday sales

With the holidays right around the corner, Black Friday can be a great time to find some bargains for the kids just in time for Christmas.

If you have any budding young scientists in your family, then you're in luck, as we've found some amazing deals on the best rock tumblers in the Black Friday sales this year which would make the perfect fun and educational gift.

This National Geographic hobby edition rock tumbler is now down to $48.99 at Target (opens in new tab), while Amazon is selling this Dan & Darci tumbler for $59.99 (opens in new tab) and this Stonecho tumbler for $94.99 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) National Geographic Rock Tumbler Hobby Edition| was $69.99 now $48.99 at Target (opens in new tab) Save $21 on this easy-to-operate rock tumbler from National Geographic when you order it from the Target website.

(opens in new tab) Dan & Darci Advanced Professional Rock Tumbling Kit| was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For a professional quality rock tumbling kit, you can't go wrong with 40% off this Dan & Darci kit from Amazon

(opens in new tab) Stonecho Professional Rock Tumbler Kit| was $159.99 now $94.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $65 on this amazing rock tumbling kit in Amazon's Black Friday sale — a great Christmas gift for kids.

This National Geographic Hobby Rock Tumbler actually topped our best rock tumblers list as the best-rated overall tumbler, and Target are currently offering it for 30% off (opens in new tab) when you purchase it online. This would be a great tumbler to go for if you're new to tumbling, as it has a durable motor and a rubber barrel which is 75% quieter. Comes with 1 pound of rough rocks, 8 bags of polishing grit, a strainer, and 5 jewelry settings. This kit is currently on sale for $48.99.

Another great deal worth checking out, and coming in at second place on our best rock tumblers list is this Dan & Darci Advanced Professional tumbling kit (opens in new tab) on Amazon. This tumbler is a great kit for professionals, and features a 1lb barrel and includes 4 grit packets, 1/2 lb. assorted rough rocks, a mesh strainer, jewelry fasteners and a gem storage bag. This tumbler kit is currently on sale on Amazon for $59.99.

Finally, for something even bigger and more advanced, check out the Stonecho Professional Rock Tumbling Kit (opens in new tab) on Amazon. It features a large 3lb capacity rubber barrel and comes with four polishing grits, 1lb quality rough stone (including tiger eye and jasper), reusable TPE plastic particles and an extra durable belt. It's currently on sale for $94.99 down from the original price of $159.99.