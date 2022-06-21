Best rock tumblers 2022: Beginners, hobbyists, and professionals

The best rock tumblers can set you on the path for a fulfilling, life-long hobby. If you’ve ever wanted to make jewelry, crafts, or decorations, adding polished rocks will take them to the next level, which is why it’s important to find the right machine for you.

Or perhaps you want to teach your kids more about what makes up the Earth in a more meaningful way or are they’re a serious geology enthusiast, then the best rock tumblers will make exploration easier. If you've got a budding scientist on your hands, then you might also want to check out the best chemistry sets and best microscopes for kids.

When you’re choosing the best rock tumblers, there are several important considerations that apply across the board. Some tumblers are perfect for those completely new to the art of rock tumbling, while others are for diehard “rockhounds.” The higher-priced tumblers easily meet the needs of anyone who deals with gemstones all the time. However, some of the options are perfect for teaching kids to appreciate rock tumbling and have a price that works well for most budgets, so there’s no need to break the bank.

We’ve put together a list of five of the best rock tumblers. These include starter rock tumblers which are great for hobbyists just starting out, to tumblers for professionals who need the highest quality gemstones. We’ve also included details on the features so you can see how these tumblers compare to each other and find what suits your needs.

Let’s jump right in and start learning more about rock tumblers!

(Image credit: National Geographic)

1. National Geographic Hobby Tumbler The best rock tumbler overall. Specifications Price: $69.99 Age range: 8+ Number of barrels: 1 Barrel size: 1 lb Barrel material: Rubber Dimensions: 13.81 x 4.88 x 8.06 inches Weight: 5.51 lbs Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Durable motor + Rubber barrel 75% quieter + One-touch timer and auto-shutoff Reasons to avoid - Included stones are poor-quality

The National Geographic Hobby Tumbler has simple operation and a durable design perfect if you’re new to tumbling. One of the things that distinguishes this tumbler apart from similar models is the leak-proof, rubber-construction barrel. This rubber construction helps reduce the amount of noise when the tumbler is in operation, making it one of the quietest models and less likely to disturb the rest of your household.

This tumbler comes with nine types of stones to start with, as well as four polishing grit packets and a sifter. There is a full-color learning guide included with the tumbler that thoroughly explains the process for all ages. The one-touch timer makes it easier to get the tumbling started faster so you can get maximum enjoyment, plus there’s also an automatic shutoff for maximum convenience.

(Image credit: Dan&Darci)

2. Dan&Darci Advanced Professional Rock Tumbler The best rock tumbler for professionals. Specifications Price: $99.99 Age range: 8+ Number of barrels: 1 Barrel size: ½ lb Barrel material: Rubber Dimensions: 13 x 10.2 x 5.87 inches Weight: 6 lbs Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Leak-resistant + Speed controls for better tumbling + Easy-read LCD displays Reasons to avoid - Somewhat expensive compared to tumblers with similar features

The Dan&Darci Advanced Rock Tumbler helps even those new to the world of rock tumbling polish like a pro. This tumbler has a nine-day timer, allowing users to let it “do its thing” and polish the stones while they go about everyday life. With three speed settings, you’re in full control. The barrel is quiet, and the tumbler’s motor is certain to last for years. Unsure of the time remaining or speed? The LCD display will help you there.

Four grit packets and half a pound of rocks come with the tumbler to provide users with a great start. This tumbler also comes with a strainer and a bag. Jewelry enthusiasts will appreciate the inclusion of jewelry fasteners allowing them to use their gemstones in jewelry creations with minimal fuss. The included booklet features a learning guide perfect for all ages, as well as instructions for set-up and use.

(Image credit: National Geographic)

3. National Geographic Professional Tumbler The best small stone rock tumbler . Specifications Price: $114.99 Age range: 8+ Number of barrels: 1 Barrel size: 1 lb Barrel material: Rubber Dimensions: 12.6 x 6.7 x 10.25 inches Weight: 6.82 lbs Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comes with a polishing foam + Stainless steel lid decreases the risk of leaks + Nine types of stones included for tumbling Reasons to avoid - Only works with small stones

With all the features that make it easy to produce beautifully-polished stones, the National Geographic Professional Tumbler provides the power that you need. A shutoff timer helps you conserve power, and the motor is certain to last with regular, reasonable use. All you need to do is set the desired time and the tumbler will run for the amount of time required. Not only is this tumbler’s barrel leak-proof, but it also produces less noise than many similar models by as much as 75%, a sure win if quiet operation matters to you.

Four levels of grit and a pound of stones make an excellent starter batch for all ages and everyone will love seeing the results. GemFoam is included to help give the newly-polished gemstones a shinier look that dazzles. The included jewelry fastenings will help you attach the stones to jewelry, increasing what you can do with this kit and providing a great introduction to kids to the fun of jewelry making.

(Image credit: Leegol Electric)

4. Leegol Electric Rock Tumbler Double Drum The best double barrel rock tumbler. Specifications Price: $89.99 Age range: 8+ Number of barrels: 2 Barrel size: 3 lbs each Barrel material: Rubber Dimensions: 16.22 x 8.35 x 8.31 inches Weight: 4.01 lbs Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rubber-lined barrels run quietly + Comes with replacement belts + Powerful motor does not heat up floor or surface Reasons to avoid - The lid is a little difficult to close sometimes

If the idea of tumbling multiple batches of rocks is exciting, then you won’t go wrong by selecting this double-barrel tumbler from Leegol Electric. Like many other tumblers intended for hobbyists, this model features a relatively quiet operation, so there’s no need to worry about homework or sleep time being disrupted!

The Leegol Electric Rock Tumbler comes with an abrasive material made from walnut shells that polishes the rocks, instead of sand. If you want to tumble rocks of different sizes, all you need to do is switch out the density of the abrasive material used.

Like all tumblers, this model uses a process that replicates the ways that gemstones form in nature. Anyone of any age that wants to learn more about rocks and how they form will benefit from using a tumbler. Each barrel holds up to three pounds of rocks, so you’ll get plenty done with one of these. Both barrels feature a leak-proof design, reducing your chances of having a mess to cope with.

(Image credit: National Geographic)

5. National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit The best rock tumbler for beginners. Specifications Price: $49.99 Age range: 8+ Number of barrels: 1 Barrel size: 1 lb Barrel material: Rubber Dimensions: 7.5 x 11 x 9 inches Weight: 4 lbs Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Includes everything needed for a quick start + Perfect for multiple batches + Comes with learning guide detailing the polishing process Reasons to avoid - Can be loud, despite the rubber barrel lining

Rock tumbling is one of the most popular educational activities for all ages and this tumbler certainly helps spark interest. The design is simple enough for even kids to use, but durable. This tumbler is leak-proof so you know everything will stay in place during use.

This kit comes with ½ pound of rocks that include nine different kinds, plus four-stage polishing grit and five jewelry fastenings. Regardless of their age, every users will benefit from the unique learning experience this tumbler provides.