Best microscopes for kids 2020

If your curious kid is already developing a fascination for science (and exploring the world around them), having their own microscope opens the door for all kinds of fun experiments — from inspecting backyard flora to scrutinizing itty-bitty bugs. Let’s go exploring!

At the top of our list you’ll find the AmScope 120X-1200X 52-pcs Kids Beginner Microscope STEM Kit (M30-ABS-KT2-W). This powerful compound microscope for kids is more than just a tool, it’s a complete kit. The 52-piece set comes with a neat brine shrimp experiment, and all the accessories your child will need to get started.

For the toddling demographic, kick off their STEM-friendly schooling with the Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope. This dynamic, highly interactive microscope brings Mother Nature to life, and it’ll keep your preschooler entertained for hours.

The National Geographic Dual LED Student Microscope is another best-selling instrument that’s more of a tool than it is a toy. Bundled with over 50 scientific accessories (such as tweezers, tweezers, slides, a petri dish and more), learning has never been more accessible.

The best microscopes for kids you can buy today

AmScope 120X-1200X Kids Beginner Microscope STEM Kit The best STEM-friendly microscope kit for scientists-in-training Age range: 6+ | Microscope type: Compound | Max Magnification: 1200X | Carrying case included: Yes | Size: 15.8 x 14.6 x 5.1 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds Prime $33.99 View at Amazon Powerful 1200X magnification Kit includes a variety of STEM-friendly tools Comes with AA batteries and replacement light bulb Durable metal-and-plastic frame Carrying case included Not suitable for preschoolers

Best for viewing: internal cell structures, plant life, insects, skin and tissue

For an entry-level microscope, the AmScope 120X-1200X 52-pcs Kids Beginner Microscope STEM Kit is the full package. Literally. The monocular viewing head is equipped with an LED light source and built-in color filter wheel, providing up to 1200X magnification with its rotating turret. (Two AA batteries, which are included in the kit, are required.)

What makes this microscope STEM-friendly, you ask? That would be all the tools that come along with it: The carrying case is packed with tweezers, prepared slides, collection vials, a petri dish, a replacement light bulb and more. (There’s a whopping 49 accessories total.) In short, the Amscope M30-ABS-KT2-W microscope is ready to use right out of the box — no additional purchases required.

One unique feature of this microscope is the bundled shrimp hatchery experiment, which lets your youngster try their hand at the scientific method by observing the life cycle of these tiny aquatic creatures, taking notes from these observations, and analyzing the hatching process. And if this purchase sparks a lasting interest in your household, AmScope offers a variety of slide preparation kits , in addition to other prepared slides .

From the instrument itself to the extra educational accessories, this is one of the best microscopes for kids you’ll find on the market today.

Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope

Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope A terrific talking microscope for the preschool crowd Age range: 4+ | Microscope type: Stereo | Max Magnification: 5X | Carrying case included: No | Size: 10.1 x 8.1 x 5.6 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds Prime $32.99 View at Amazon Toy supports STEM-friendly education Unique interactive talking features Multiple language modes Internal slide storage Only 5X magnification Underwhelming for older children Not a true microscope

Best for viewing: preselected nature slides

The Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope is a casual classroom in a box. That’s because this novel microscope features the narration of young Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin, who teaches your child more than 100 interesting factoids about plants and animals through an integrated microphone.

The built-in storage compartment houses 20 slides (featuring three images per slide), which can be used for two different modes of play: Fact or Quiz. In the former mode, the microscope identifies these images out loud, reciting fun facts for your child to learn; in the latter mode, Bindi quizzes your child on their general knowledge of each slide.

The standard model comes with English, Spanish, French and German audio options, while a second model includes Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.

These interactive, STEM-friendly features make the Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope one of the best microscopes for kids (particularly those in preschool). It’ll keep them busy for hours on end.

National Geographic Dual LED Student Microscope

National Geographic Dual LED Student Microscope The best microscope for kids and pre-teens Age range: 6+ | Microscope type: Stereo / Compound | Max Magnification: 50X | Carrying case included: Yes | Size: 12.5 x 7.3 x 5.7 inches | Weight: 2 pounds Prime $69.99 View at Amazon Comes with a variety of STEM-friendly tools Allows kids to view both slides and 3D objects Professional-looking design Two-year warranty Somewhat expensive Small parts aren’t suitable for toddlers Lower magnification than competing models

Best for viewing: internal cell structures, skin and tissue, rocks and minerals

These days, National Geographic is more than just a bright yellow magazine. Much more, in fact. The iconic wildlife brand offers a variety of science-centric toys (err, tools) for kids, and their Dual LED Student Microscope is one of our top picks.

In order for a tech toy to be considered STEM-friendly, it needs to encourage a higher level of education in four disciplines (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), and this microscope fills the bill. It comes bundled with over 50 accessories for learning, including 10 prepared nature slides, a petri dish, a mini geode, two sets of optical lenses (20X and 50X), and a comprehensive learning guide. Thanks to a pair of complementary LED lights, you can use this microscope to view slides or 3D objects with the flip of a switch.

Like the AmScope microscope, this one comes with its own brine shrimp experiment, complete with shrimp eggs and a hatchery station. Your kid will be so engaged, they won’t realize they’re absorbing so much knowledge.

Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club Microscope

Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club Microscope One of the best beginner microscopes for kids Age range: 8+ | Microscope type: Compound | Max Magnification: 400X | Carrying case included: No | Size: 9.2 x 8.7 x 4.3 inches | Weight: 1.9 pounds Prime $34.99 View at Amazon Impressive 400X magnification Includes fun activity journal Not meant for toddlers

Best for viewing: dissection experiments, internal cell structures, skin and tissue

The best microscopes for kids aren’t just standalone devices; they come bundled with all sorts of useful extras. Such is the case with the Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club Microscope, another colorful option that gets consistently high user reviews. Genuine scientific research is all about data collection, and this microscope gets that ball rolling with a 22-page activity journal.

Powered by two LED lights (and 3 AAA batteries), the microscope itself can achieve an impressive range of 30X to 400X magnification, which is perfect for getting up close and personal with all the rocks, plants and bugs your backyard has to offer. Let the specimen collection begin!

My First Lab Duo-Scope Microscope

My First Lab Duo-Scope Microscope One of the best microscopes for budding biologists everywhere Age range: 9+ | Microscope type: Stereo / Compound | Max Magnification: 400X | Carrying case included: No | Size: 12.2 x 6.1 x 5.1 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds Check Amazon Includes 50-piece science kit Professional-grade optics Durable build materials More expensive than other brands Too many small parts for younger kids

Best for viewing: dissection experiments, internal cell structures, plants, rock and minerals

The My First Lab Duo-Scope Microscope (MFL-06) has a lot to offer in the hands-on learning department. This 50-piece kit, like most other kits, comes with all sorts of scientific accessories (blank slides, a plastic test tube, tweezers), in addition to an experiment guide and operating manual.

The lightweight design is durable enough for outdoor use, and the monocular eyepiece allows up to 400X magnification for whatever the next experiment entails; it functions as a compound and stereo microscope in one. It’s more expensive than other microscopes on this list, but it’s also a higher-quality tool; the optics are made from glass (as opposed to plastic, like some models), and the durable metal-and-plastic body is built to last. For preteens with a serious interest in science, this could be their first mini-lab.

Omano JuniorScope

Omano JuniorScope A quality microscope for kids that's bundled with fun experiments Age range: 8+ | Microscope type: Stereo / Compound | Max Magnification: 400X | Carrying case included: No | Size: 14 x 9 x 6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds Prime $89 View at Amazon Excellent choice for grade-schoolers Comes with useful experiment cards Professional-looking design Quality construction Batteries included More expensive than competing microscopes

Best for viewing: plants, insects, rocks and minerals, hair and skin tissue

The Omano JuniorScope is a professional-looking 400X monocular microscope that’s a great gift for grade-schoolers. Constructed from glass, plastic and metal components, it’s heavier and more durable than many microscopes for kids. From examining rocks to marveling at miniscule plant cells, young students can use this fantastic LED-powered microscope to magnify nature in crystal clarity.

The JuniorScope comes with batteries preinstalled, so it’s ready to use right out of the box. The microscope is also bundled with a variety of scientific tools (slides, tweezers, a dropper, petri dish, etc.) to aid students every step of the way.

Bonus: The microscope comes with five experiment cards ($18.99 value) to help your child learn how to use their new research equipment.

Kidzlane Microscope Science Toy for Kids

Kidzlane Microscope Science Toy for Kids One of the best microscopes for curious toddlers Age range: 3+ | Microscope type: Stereo | Max Magnification: 8X | Carrying case included: No | Size: 8.2 x 7.6 x 6.6 inches | Weight: 1,7 pounds Check Amazon Inexpensive Toddler-friendly Supports STEM-friendly education Designed for smaller hands Includes fun activity booklet Less stimulating for older children 3 AAA batteries not included

Best for viewing: plants, rocks, everyday objects

As its colorful branding implies, the Kidzlane Microscope Science Toy for Kids was built with the younger crowd in mind. This beginner microscope, meant for ages 3 and up, is bound to spark their curiosity as they examine everyday objects in finer detail. Designed specifically for younger children with small hands (ages 3 and up), you needn’t worry about sharp edges here.

Another STEM-friendly entry to this list, the Kidzlane Microscope comes with tweezers, a (plastic) scalpel, and pretend spider and lizard specimens to make your kid feel like they have their own lab; they’ll build hand-eye coordination as they position objects beneath the viewfinder, and the included activity book encourages critical thinking skills with a variety of fun experiments.

Carson MicroBrite Plus LED Lighted Pocket Microscope

Carson MicroBrite Plus LED Lighted Pocket Microscope An inexpensive, pocket-sized microscope the whole family can enjoy Age range: 8+ | Microscope type: Stereo | Max Magnification: 120X | Carrying case included: No | Size: 14 x 9 x 6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds Prime $7.99 View at Amazon Very affordable Super simple operation Pocket-friendly 120X magnification Microscope isn’t bundled with any extras Carrying case sold separately AA battery not included

Best for viewing: coins, plants, seashells, rocks and minerals

Backyard exploration doesn’t have to break the bank. The Carson MicroBrite Plus LED Lighted Pocket Microscope is an excellent case in point; this handheld stereo microscope is small enough to slip into any pocket, and the battery-powered LED light illuminates objects (up to 120X) in the palm of your hand. The aspherical lens system is surprisingly robust, resulting in bright, clear imagery all around.

For casual summertime beach excursions to winter woodland walks, this is a great complement to your next nature hike. Curious minds of all ages will enjoy the Carson MicroBrite Plus LED Lighted Pocket Microscope.

OMAX Digital LED Compound Microscope

OMAX MD82ES10 40X-2000X Digital LED Compound Microscope A premium microscope with impressive 2000X magnification Age range: 10+ | Microscope type: Compound / Digital | Max Magnification: 2000X | Carrying case included: No | Size: 16.5 x 11.7 x 7.7 inches | Weight: 7.3 pounds Prime $334.99 View at Amazon Powerful 2000X magnification Built-in 1.3-MP camera Professional-grade construction Sliding interpupillary distance adjustment Compatible with Mac and Windows Heavy Expensive Not meant for smaller children Carrying bag sold separately

Best for viewing: dissection experiments, internal cell structures, hair and skin tissue

Is your kid a scientific prodigy? Then maybe you should give their lab an upgrade. For high-school students who are ready to take their experiments to the next (micro) level, the OMAX MD82ES10 40X-2000X Digital LED Compound Microscope looks as professional as its name sounds out loud. The swiveling binocular head has a built-in 1.3-megapixel USB camera that’s compatible with both Mac and Windows, allowing the microscope to take pictures and video clips of various projects.

This digital microscope for kids offers eight LED-illuminated levels of magnification, from 40X to 2000X; there are two coaxial knobs for coarse and fine focusing, and the mechanical stage is easy to adjust. There’s also a sliding interpupillary distance adjustment, which means the microscope is customizable to virtually any face size.

For the price, it would have been nice for OMAX to throw in a carrying case (though one is sold separately), but if you’re raising the next Doogie Howser, your child’s eyes will light up like an LED bulb when they see this microscope.

Skybasic Digital Microscope

Skybasic Digital Microscope One of the best digital microscopes for students of all ages Age range: 5+ | Microscope type: Digital | Max Magnification: 1000X | Carrying case included: No | Size: 6.5 x 4.7 x 1.9 inches | Weight: 10.4 ounces Prime $41.89 View at Amazon Simple, easy-to-use design Digital magnification up to 1000X Equal parts fun toy and useful instrument Excellent tool for high school and college students 2-MP camera produces 1920 x 1080 imagery via included software More expensive than manual microscopes Too advanced for toddlers

Best for viewing: plants, insects, rocks and minerals

Ditching the manual microscope controls that you’d normally expect from this technology (for example, bulky adjustment knobs and dials), the Skybasic Digital Microscope is as portable as it is versatile. This 50X to 1000X microscope is wireless and designed to work in conjunction with your Android or iOs device. This clever little tool streams pictures and videos of magnified images right to your phone from up to 33 feet away — no wires required.

The 2-megapixel camera catches beautiful 1080p images, and the built-in LED lights can be adjusted for proper brightness levels. The controls for this microscope are super simple, too, which means your kid will probably figure out how to use it quicker than you will.

How to choose the best microscopes for kids

Before introducing your family to the microscopic world of insects and plants, consider these factors:

Budget - Most kid-friendly microscopes have a price point of $50 or less, but there are plenty of premium picks that cost $75 or more. These days, you can get a cheap microscope for under $30; low-end models usually have weaker magnifications, cheaper build quality and fewer bundled accessories. (For preschool-level microscopes, however, weak magnification is actually preferred.)

Focus and magnification - For small, fidgety humans, overly powerful optics might actually be counterproductive. When it comes to your budding biologists, here's a rule of thumb: The younger the child, the lower the magnification. Magnifications between 5X and 400X are common recommendations for kids under the age of 10. For older investigators, consider microscopes with more powerful optics.

Note: Monocular microscopes work well up to 1000X, but for higher magnification levels, binocular microscopes are a necessary investment.

Size, shape and build quality - Look for sturdy build materials, such as aluminum alloy and heavy-duty plastics. If the microscope is for someone under the age of 10, you’ll probably want one that can take a little abuse. Some microscopes are specifically built for tiny fingers, while others can be used by explorers of all ages. For children under 5, look for extra kid-friendly features, like rounded edges, rubberized (shockproof) construction and padded eyepieces.

High-power vs. low-power - Low-power (ie, “stereo”) microscopes are useful for viewing opaque objects (think rocks and coins); the light source is divided into two separate paths to produce a 3D view. High-power (ie, “compound”) microscopes are meant for viewing translucent materials such as plant cells or viral bacteria; there is only one light source to produce a flat-plane view.

Light sources - All microscopes require a light source; the most common ones are LED, halogen and fluorescent. On account of their brightness and longevity, LED lights are pretty popular when it comes to microscope hardware. If your microscope uses multiple bulbs, check to see if it comes with any replacements; some bulbs are trickier to replace than others.

Extra features and accessories - Some microscopes come with just the basics, but the best microscopes for kids include useful accessories, such as activity books, specimen slides, carrying cases, sample experiments and complementary science tools.