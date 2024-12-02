We inhaled sharply when we spotted this rare deal on the Molekule Air Mini+ air purifier

Good looks and medical grade performance? Yes, we've found the Gray's Anatomy of air purifiers. Our reviewer loved the Molekule Air Pro, giving it four stars. So Live Science was excited to spot this discount on the Pro's little sibling, the Molekule Air Mini+ reduced for Cyber Monday to $215 on Amazon — that's down by 40% and the lowest price it's ever been.



You can get the Molekule Air Mini+ on sale right now at Amazon for $214.99.



This little device packs a punch, and boy is it good-looking. And how often can you say that about an air purifier? It's FDA-cleared as a Class II medical device to destroy viruses and bacteria with its high-tech PECO filters. As the smaller model from Molekule, it's designed to be portable and to clean the air in smaller spaces, like children's bedrooms, home offices or small apartments.

Like it's impressive big sibling, the Molecule Air Pro, the Mini + comes with a nicely designed vegan leather handle (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Like any good air purifier, the Molekule Air Mini+ gets that air cleaner, and it does so quickly. It's actually cleared by the FDA as a 510(k) Class II medical device to destroy viruses and bacteria.

It's specifically designed for smaller spaces, or rooms up to 250 sq ft so if you want something more powerful for a larger area, then definitely check our review of the Molekule Air Pro which can cope with more air to clean.

Like that bigger model, the Mini + contains Molekule's unique PECO-HEPA Tri-Power filter that combines the efficiency of HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Absorbing) filtration with PECO technology.

But it's also more portable, coming with a little vegan leather handle to tote it around the apartment or house. And it can detect and categorize VOCs and a range of air particles from 10 microns down to 0.3 microns, including PM10 (pollen) and PM2.5 (dust), and particles smaller than PM1 (smoke).

Key features: Dimensions are 8.26 D x 8.26 W x 12 H -inches and weight 7.3 lbs.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on Amazon that it's ever been was $250, with an average of around $320.

Price comparison: Amazon: $215 | Walmart: $349

Reviews consensus: The Molekule MIni does get mixed reviews. Everyone agrees it looks great, but TechRadar didn't like the lack of VOC (volatile organic compounds) detection. It's also worth noting that replacement filters can be expensive.

TechRadar: ★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a portable air purifier that fits beautifully in as a piece of modern design

❌ Don't buy it if: You want VOC detection. Some reviewers also found it on the noisy side. There are many other air purifiers on offer today, so check out our roundup.

