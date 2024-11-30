The MacBook Pro is a product line that many lust after. They cut an iconic shape, have a gorgeous display and only get more powerful year after year. They also come at a hefty price, meaning it is not always within the budget of many to own one. Thankfully, the Macbook Pro 16-inch M3 is available on Best Buy with $400 off this Black Friday weekend. It is still pricey at $2399 but you get plenty of bang for your buck.

You can get the MacBook Pro M3 Pro on sale right now at Best Buy for $2399.

The last MacBook Pro we reviewed was the M1 Pro model and we awarded it full marks. At the time we dubbed it the "best MacBook so far" and while this model is two chip generations on from then, it still rings true.

In fact, while the outside may look pretty much exactly the same as the model we reviewed, it is only gained more power with the M3 Pro chip which is why we believe $400 off is not to be grumbled at.

Image 1 of 7 The MacBook Pro M3 Pro is as powerful as many desktop machines. (Image credit: Apple) The MacBook Pro M3 Pro is the same as the M1 Pro version we reviewed on the outside. (Image credit: Apple) We previously reviewed the M1 Pro version and were very impressed. (Image credit: Future) The Macbook M1 Pro we previously reviewed is similar to the Macbook Pro M3. (Image credit: Future) The Macbook M1 Pro we previously reviewed is similar to the Macbook Pro M3 in style. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

While there is now an M4 model, the M3 MacBook Pro remains a powerhouse for anyone that spends any time coding, working on creative projects or just about anything else.

There is really very little it cannot do and while you will likely still prefer a Windows laptop for gaming, the MacBook Pro has fantastic battery life that you are unlikely to find elsewhere.

The Liquid Retina XDR screen remains one of the best we have tested and it offers a best-in-class trackpad and keyboard combo for getting work done.

While we think this is a great laptop and fab deal, if you are looking for the latest model, the Macbook Pro 16-inch M4 topped our best laptops for coding and programming and may be worth looking at for those wanting something newer.

Key features: M3 Pro chip, 16-inch display, Space Black colorway, HDMI out, 36 GB of RAM

Product launched: 2023

Price history: We have seen some discounts but this is the best we have seen on this model currently as other retailers have moved on to the M4 MacBook Pro which launched this year. This particular spec bumps up the RAM too.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $2399

Reviews consensus: While there is now an M4 version which has nudged this model off many shelves, it remains a fantastic laptop whichever way you slice it. It is ideal for just about any kind of work and offers enough grunt under the hood that it can be your desktop replacement too. The display remains incredible and with 36 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, this laptop is very capable.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You need a powerful laptop that is still portable enough to take with you on the go. You are a fan of the sleek Space Black colorway.

❌ Don't buy it if: You travel a lot - the MacBook Pro is a laptop but it is much heavier than its MacBook Air counterpart. For portability, you could consider the Macbook Air M2 which we previously gave five out of five stars.

