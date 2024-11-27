Want to give your tooth-brushing a boost? Thanks to Black Friday, you can save a brilliant $80 on this premium Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush making it the lowest price we have seen in eight months.

Get the Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush on sale right now at Amazon for $219.99.

Oral-B is one of the most trusted names in oral hygiene and the Oral-B iO Series 9 is well up to their usual standard, delivering a premium teeth-cleaning experience, including AI assistance to help improve your brushing technique. We think it's one of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy, equipped with seven brushing modes, a pressure sensor and as part of this deal, three spare heads.

In our review of the Oral-B iO Series 9 we called it "one of the most premium electric toothbrushes on the market". At $80 off this Black Friday, it's rarely been cheaper so snap it up if you want to treat your teeth.

Image 1 of 4 The Oral-B iO Series 9 is perfect for giving your oral hygiene a boost. (Image credit: Mina Frost) (Image credit: Mina Frost) (Image credit: Mina Frost) (Image credit: Mina Frost)

Available in four colors; black, pink, white and blue, Oral-B's iO Series 9 is a superb piece of toothbrushing equipment, especially now it is $80 off in Amazon's Black Friday sale. This deal includes three brush heads and a charging case and it is a great way to give your teeth the love they deserve.

The Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush boasts a pressure sensor that works in concert with a ring of light around the neck. Press too hard and the light will tell you, helping train you to deliver the right amount of pressure.

Its two-minute timer also vibrates to tell you when you should change zone and thanks to the app, you can track every aspect of your brushing. It is a premium toothbrush, as we noted in our review of the Oral-B iO Series 9, but this Black Friday deal means you don't have to pay a premium price. We think it's the best electric toothbrush with a pressure sensor so this is a great Black Friday buy.

Key features: Pressure sensor, light-up pressure ring, 7 cleaning modes, charging travel case, 3 spare heads.

Product launched: August 2020.

Price history: This is the lowest the Oral-B iO Series 9 has been in eight months, after very briefly dropping to a similar price in March. Walmart and Best Buy have now matched Amazon's price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $219.99 | Walmart: $219.99 | Best Buy: $219.99

Reviews consensus: We think it's a superb toothbrush for people who are serious about oral health and T3 said it would "leave you with a super clean and fresh feeling mouth". However, we both commented that it was a little pricey. It is a better deal at $80 off but this is not a budget electric toothbrush.

Live Science: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best electric toothbrushes

✅ Buy it if: You want a premium toothbrush that could improve your oral hygiene and informs and educates you as to your brushing habits.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are operating on a strict budget; this is a better deal with $80 off but it may be too pricey for some. Consider the Bitvae R2 rotating electric toothbrush if you are on a budget; the Bitvae R2 is also 29% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

