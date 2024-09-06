Lowest ever price — save over $400 on one of our favorite cameras at Adorama

Adorama has slashed $401.99 off this Sony A7 IV bundle — now its lowest-ever price of $2,098. If you've been considering investing in a versatile full-frame camera that captures beautiful stills and video, now is a great time to buy as we've never seen the price this low. It has excellent low-light performance and we were very impressed with it during our Sony A7 IV review — we think its fantastic noise handling makes it one of the best astrophotography cameras on the market.

Save 16% on the Sony A7 IV bundle at Adorama — now lowest ever price of $2,098.

When we reviewed the Sony A7 IV earlier this year, we loved its customizability and thought it was the best Sony camera for astrophotography we've ever tested. The 33 Megapixel sensor is detailed enough to produce sharp and rich images, but it's not too detailed to end up amplifying the noise in the image — it hits the sweet spot perfectly.

The dynamic range was also brilliant, and although it doesn't have the dedicated AI deep learning chip that some of the newer models do (the Sony A7R V, for example), we found the autofocus to still be very accurate and reliable with a good range of subject detection modes and real-time eye tracking, even in less-than-desirable lighting.

While the 10fps burst rate is perfectly acceptable for shooting natural subjects on Earth, the best cameras for wildlife photography tend to be capable of at least 15 or 20fps to capture fast movement.

Sony A7 IV bundle: was $2,499.99 now $2,098 at Adorama Save $401.99 on a camera that offers beautifully detailed 33MP images and 4K 60p video, a plethora of customization options and an intuitive and user-friendly operation. We think it's one of the best astrophotography cameras on the market. Plus, it comes with a bag, 128GB card and a spare battery.

Image 1 of 3 Sony A7 IV now over $400 off at Adorama. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

It's a jack-of-all-trades without compromising on quality, and it would make a fantastic purchase for any photographer — whether it's your first full-frame camera or you're a pro using it as a second body.

This Sony A7 IV Adorama deal comes with a camera bag, a 128GB Lexar memory card and an extra battery. We've also found this similar Sony A7 IV bundle deal from B&H for the same price, only this one has a different bag and memory card.

This is the lowest price we've seen it so far — it's possible they're dropping the price ready for the next model, but as there haven't been any confirmed rumors or release dates around the Sony A7 V, we can only speculate that its successor could be coming sometime in 2025.

Key features: 33MP full-frame sensor, ISO range 100 - 51,200 (expands to 50 - 204,800), 5.5 stops image stabilization, 10fps burst rate, 4K 30p uncropped/4K 60p cropped video, 2 card slots, 659g (1.45 lb / 23.25 oz).

Product launched: December 2021.

Price history: Before this deal, the price has regularly fluctuated between $2,498 and $2,298, and so far, this current price of $2,098 is the cheapest we've seen it.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,098 | B&H: $2,098 | Best Buy (body only): $2,099.99

Reviews consensus: Rated as one of the best astrophotography cameras, the Sony A7 IV is a fantastic all-rounder capable of producing stunning images and video. It's still a very well-loved camera more than 3 years after its release, but there's better tech available in some of the newer models. Still, we think it's worth the money.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best astrophotography cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want to shoot various photographic styles and subjects and need a camera that can keep up and be easily customized for different purposes.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to wait for the next model, as there are unconfirmed rumors that a potential A7 V will be arriving sometime in 2025.

