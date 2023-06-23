Save $220 on the top rated Galaxy Watch 4

One of the best running watches is for sale with a 62% discount at Walmart this weekend. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a watch we've tested and is one of the best fitness trackers on the market, great for lovers of high tech smartwatches.

This deal brings it down from $349.99 to $129.99 - a whole $220 reduction. We were really pleased with the performance of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. We think it offers good value for money for those looking to monitor their health and fitness stats while having smartphone capabilities on their wrist.

If Samsung aren't your brand, try the best Fitbits or more of the best Garmin watches for alternatives (just be prepared to pay full price for them).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Was: $349.99

Now: $129.99 at Walmart

Overview: This isn't the newest model of Samsung Galaxy Watches, though the differences between it and the newer Galaxy Watch5 are small. The newer model has tougher "Sapphire Crystal Glass" and allegedly longer battery life, but with the cost of living continuing to rise, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers many of the same features for a lower price.

Key features:

Compatibility: Android

Software: WearOS

Battery life: 40 hours (depending on use)

Memory: 1.5GB Ram with 16 GB ROM

Display and size: Circular Super AMOLED 1.2 inch / 30.4 mm

GPS: Yes

Water resistance: IP68

Heart Rate monitor: Yes

Sleep Tracker: Yes

Step Count: Yes

Onboard music: Yes

Product launched: August 2021

Price history: This

Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99| Walmart: $129.99 | Best Buy: $199.99

Reviews consensus: It is a "one-stop" device that you can use to record anything from calories lost and heart rate to blood pressure and stress levels, and have the comprehensive functions you'd typically find on a smartwatch. Historically you'd have needed more than one device at once to track the same data.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker

Buy it if: You're looking for a smartwatch capable of making calls, reading and replying to messages, setting calendar reminders, controlling your smart devices, and paying for your shopping (amongst many things!), that also has great fitness tracking elements.

Don't buy it if: Battery life is not fantastic, and there's an underlying anxiety of "not using it too much." Still, we're happy wearing it for a day of regular use, including workout tracking, step counting, heart monitor (every 10-minute option), phone notifications etc. If you plan on using the watch for sleep monitoring, you'll have to ensure you effectively time your "charging" times.