Save $220 on the top rated Galaxy Watch 4

One of the best running watches is for sale with a 62% discount at Walmart this weekend. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a watch we've tested and is one of the best fitness trackers on the market, great for lovers of high tech smartwatches.
This deal brings it down from $349.99 to $129.99 - a whole $220 reduction. We were really pleased with the performance of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. We think it offers good value for money for those looking to monitor their health and fitness stats while having smartphone capabilities on their wrist.
If Samsung aren't your brand, try the best Fitbits or more of the best Garmin watches for alternatives (just be prepared to pay full price for them).
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Was:
$349.99
Now: $129.99 at Walmart
Overview: This isn't the newest model of Samsung Galaxy Watches, though the differences between it and the newer Galaxy Watch5 are small. The newer model has tougher "Sapphire Crystal Glass" and allegedly longer battery life, but with the cost of living continuing to rise, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers many of the same features for a lower price.
Key features:
Compatibility: Android
Software: WearOS
Battery life: 40 hours (depending on use)
Memory: 1.5GB Ram with 16 GB ROM
Display and size: Circular Super AMOLED 1.2 inch / 30.4 mm
GPS: Yes
Water resistance: IP68
Heart Rate monitor: Yes
Sleep Tracker: Yes
Step Count: Yes
Onboard music: Yes
Product launched: August 2021
Price history: This
Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99| Walmart: $129.99 | Best Buy: $199.99
Reviews consensus: It is a "one-stop" device that you can use to record anything from calories lost and heart rate to blood pressure and stress levels, and have the comprehensive functions you'd typically find on a smartwatch. Historically you'd have needed more than one device at once to track the same data.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker
Buy it if: You're looking for a smartwatch capable of making calls, reading and replying to messages, setting calendar reminders, controlling your smart devices, and paying for your shopping (amongst many things!), that also has great fitness tracking elements.
Don't buy it if: Battery life is not fantastic, and there's an underlying anxiety of "not using it too much." Still, we're happy wearing it for a day of regular use, including workout tracking, step counting, heart monitor (every 10-minute option), phone notifications etc. If you plan on using the watch for sleep monitoring, you'll have to ensure you effectively time your "charging" times.
Live Science newsletter
Stay up to date on the latest science news by signing up for our Essentials newsletter.
Lou Mudge is a health writer based in Bath, United Kingdom for Future PLC. She holds an undergraduate degree in creative writing from Bath Spa University, and her work has appeared in Live Science, Tom's Guide, Fit & Well, Coach, T3, and Tech Radar, among others. She regularly writes about health and fitness-related topics such as air quality, gut health, diet and nutrition and the impacts these things have on our lives.
She has worked for the University of Bath on a chemistry research project and produced a short book in collaboration with the department of education at Bath Spa University.
Most Popular
By Lydia Smith
By Kiley Price
By Harry Baker