Save 29% on the top rated Garmin Instinct 2

One of the best Garmin watches is for sale with a 29% discount on Amazon this weekend. The Garmin Instinct 2 is a watch we've tested (we tested the solar version the 2S, which is also on sale at a 22% reduction). It is one of the best fitness trackers we've found, great for lovers of the outdoors.

This deal brings it down from $349.99 to $249.99 - a whole $100 reduction. Garmin products are designed for those who will not compromise on quality. Built with highly resistant materials and equipped with cutting edge functionality, these smart watches can do much more than your average fitness tracker.

If Garmin aren't your brand, try the best Fitbits or more of the best running watches for alternatives (just be prepared to pay full price for them).

Garmin Instinct 2

Was: $349.99

Now: $249.99 at Amazon

Overview: If you’re an avid runner or triathlete who loves all things outdoors, with a generous slice of adventure, then the Garmin Instinct 2 will be a match for you. This GPS smartwatch is a newer member in Garmin’s family of rugged wearables and has a few features worth shouting about.

Key features:

Size: 45mm

Screen: Dual display style, 176 x 176 MIP

GPS: Yes, with GALILEO and GLONASS

Water resistance: 10ATM

Weight: 52g

Battery life: Up to 28 days

Product launched: February 2022

Price history: The Instinct 2 and 2s have $100 off at Amazon and the 2S also has $100 off Best Buy. Walmart sells the 2S at full price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $249.99/$349.99 | Walmart: (2S only) $395 | Best Buy: (2S only) $349.99

Reviews consensus: The Instinct 2’s tracking accuracy is great and the sheer low maintenance breeziness of a watch that seems to last forever between charges and is happy to truck on wherever you go should not be underestimated.

LiveScience: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Garmin watches

Buy it if: This is a super-rugged, chunky outdoors wearable for those who don’t care if their watch looks a bit bulky. In return, the Instinct 2 can last up to a month between charges and has 10ATM water resistance, double that of most other good wearables at the price. It’s hard to beat for long hiking weekends away from a charging point.

Don't buy it if: There are reasons the Instinct 2 only costs half as much as some flagship Garmin. The screen is relatively small and monochrome, although the little inverted porthole is a great way to highlight one particular stat, like your heart rate. We grew to love this little circle.