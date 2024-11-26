With Black Friday just around the corner, we've spotted some great deals on dehumidifiers. As the winter months creep in we heat our homes and keep doors and windows shut to stay warm. This temperature change, combined with increased condensation from the breath, showers and baths can cause dark and moldy patches.
Plus, to warm up we might have more hot showers and baths which also contribute to a build-up of moisture in the home. To combat this, you might be considering purchasing a reliable dehumidifier to prepare your home for the family's arrival with Thanksgiving on Thursday and Christmas only a few weeks away.
We've previously picked our best dehumidifiers of 2024 but we've also kept an eye on the best deals out there for Black Friday to get you the biggest savings. The best deal we've spotted is a whopping $80 off the latest dehumidifier from Honeywell, the TPFIT50WK.
Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals today
- Honeywell TPFIT50WK:
was $360now $280
- LG UD501KOJ5 PuriCare:
was $380now $339
- ProBreeze mini dehumidifier:
was £98now £42
- Frigidaire FFAD2234W1: w
as $199now $149
- Homelabs HME020006N:
was $270now $223
- NineSky dehumidifier:
was $80now $60
- Midea MAD50C1ZWS:
was $240now $200
Best dehumifidiers for small spaces
Save $50 on Frigidaire's 22-pint dehumidifier that comes with customisable humidity control, automatic shut-off and a continuous draining option. It covers 1500 square foot making it ideal for smaller rooms. We've only seen it cheaper once this year so grab this deal now.
Save $26 on one of the stylish dehumidifiers around. This NineSky dehumidifier comes with 7 light options making it perfect for those needing a dehumidifier for a bedroom as these lights can act as a soft night light. And with its quiet function and automatic shut-off, you won't need to worry about the noise keeping you awake.
Editor's note - you need to apply the 10% discount available on Amazon to get this price.
Best dehumidifiers for medium to large spaces
Save 22% on this super low energy eco-friendly dehumidifier that's been 'Most Efficient Certified' by Energy Star. The Honeywell TPFIT50WK is an upgrade to the Honeywell TP50WK which we rated as the best overall dehumidifier and boasts new laundry and auto-comfort modes.
Save $41 on LG's latest model of dehumidifier, the UD501KOJ5 Puricare, an upgrade to the LG UD501KOG5 that we previously reviewed and rated as the best dehumidifier for large rooms. New features include a built-in drain pump. It's also the best price we've seen all year.
Save 17% on Homelabs 35-pint dehumidifier which is a great option if you need a portable dehumidifier as it comes on wheels so can be easily moved between rooms. It's also a sleek, stylish design so it blends in to any environment but can cover 3000 square foot making it great for larger spaces.
Save $40 on this smart dehumidifier from Midea. With a 50-pint capacity, it's good for larger rooms and being able to control it from anywhere gives it an added bonus. Not only this but it has an auto restart function if the power goes out making it a super reliable option.
Save 57% on the mini dehumidifier we rated the best in this UK-only deal. Perfect for small rooms with it working almost silently, we'd recommend this product for anyone looking for a portable, easy-to-use dehumidifier that can fit in tight spaces.
