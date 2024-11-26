With Black Friday just around the corner, we've spotted some great deals on dehumidifiers. As the winter months creep in we heat our homes and keep doors and windows shut to stay warm. This temperature change, combined with increased condensation from the breath, showers and baths can cause dark and moldy patches.

Plus, to warm up we might have more hot showers and baths which also contribute to a build-up of moisture in the home. To combat this, you might be considering purchasing a reliable dehumidifier to prepare your home for the family's arrival with Thanksgiving on Thursday and Christmas only a few weeks away.

We've previously picked our best dehumidifiers of 2024 but we've also kept an eye on the best deals out there for Black Friday to get you the biggest savings. The best deal we've spotted is a whopping $80 off the latest dehumidifier from Honeywell, the TPFIT50WK.

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals today

Best dehumifidiers for small spaces

Frigidaire FFAD2234W1: was $199 now $149 at Amazon Save $50 on Frigidaire's 22-pint dehumidifier that comes with customisable humidity control, automatic shut-off and a continuous draining option. It covers 1500 square foot making it ideal for smaller rooms. We've only seen it cheaper once this year so grab this deal now.

NineSky 95 Oz: was $80 now $54 at Amazon Save $26 on one of the stylish dehumidifiers around. This NineSky dehumidifier comes with 7 light options making it perfect for those needing a dehumidifier for a bedroom as these lights can act as a soft night light. And with its quiet function and automatic shut-off, you won't need to worry about the noise keeping you awake. Editor's note - you need to apply the 10% discount available on Amazon to get this price.

Best dehumidifiers for medium to large spaces

Homelabs HME020006N: was $270 now $223 at Amazon Save 17% on Homelabs 35-pint dehumidifier which is a great option if you need a portable dehumidifier as it comes on wheels so can be easily moved between rooms. It's also a sleek, stylish design so it blends in to any environment but can cover 3000 square foot making it great for larger spaces.

Midea MAD50C1ZWS: was $240 now $200 at Amazon Save $40 on this smart dehumidifier from Midea. With a 50-pint capacity, it's good for larger rooms and being able to control it from anywhere gives it an added bonus. Not only this but it has an auto restart function if the power goes out making it a super reliable option.

