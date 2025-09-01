Cameras and lenses usually get all the attention, but some of the most useful photography tools barely get noticed — until you desperately need them. They help you reach a dawn wildlife hide safely, keep your gear powered out in the field or stop glare from ruining the perfect shot.

These accessories aren’t flashy, but they protect your gear, streamline your workflow and sometimes even make shots possible that would otherwise be out of reach. Once you start using them, you will wonder how you ever managed without them.

1. Portable power bank

A power bank can keep you charged out in the field. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A portable power bank might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of photography gear, but it is one of those accessories that can save a shoot. Whether you’re out in the middle of nowhere photographing the Milky Way, observing wildlife in a hide or even powering your smart telescope, running out of power can instantly kill the party.

A good power bank can recharge your camera via USB-C, but many models also offer other outputs such as USB-A or micro-USB ports for older cameras or other accessories. It can also top up your phone for GPS and stargazing or weather apps. The beauty of a power bank is in its versatility and reliability. Many photographers only think about carrying spare batteries, but a portable power bank keeps your whole kit alive and ready.

2. A headlamp

Headlamps are essential for astrophotography, in particular. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A good headlamp is one of those accessories you don’t realize you need until you have one. For astrophotography, it’s an essential. Choose a model with a red light to help preserve your night vision so you can adjust your camera settings and see what buttons you’re pressing without losing sight of the stars. Brightness Memory is another handy feature, where the headlamp will remember the previous setting after you turn it off, so you don’t need to cycle through all the other colors and brightness settings to get back to the red light.

Beyond the night sky, headlamps are also helpful for wildlife photographers in low light. Whether you’re hiking to a dawn hide or packing up after sunset, having both hands free while navigating terrain makes a big difference.

Compact, lightweight and easy to keep in your bag, a headlamp is one of those small pieces of gear that can make your time out in the field safer and more efficient.

3. A lens hood

Lens hoods reduce glare and protect the lens from the elements and from being damaged. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

A lens hood might not be a particularly exciting or sexy accessory, but it quietly does a lot to improve your shooting experience. It’s lightweight, easy to carry and usually comes with the lens, yet so many photographers leave it in their bag.

Its main job is to block stray light and reduce glare, which can be a problem when shooting towards the sun or under bright light. But it also adds a bit of protection when you’re out shooting. While a lens hood won’t make your lens weather-sealed, it’ll help keep rain droplets off the front element so you can shoot for longer. And if you accidentally knock your lens or even drop it, the hood often takes the hit instead of the glass. The only downside is that in strong winds it can act a bit like a sail, so you'll need to be mindful of the conditions.

4. Lens filters

Lens filters enhance your images and protect the front element of the lens. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lens filters often get overlooked, but they can completely transform the outcome of your shots. For astrophotography, light pollution filters can help cut through the orange glow or urban areas, revealing more detail in the night sky. Wildlife photographers can benefit from polarizing filters, which reduce glare (specifically on water and shiny surfaces like wet rocks) and it can appear to deepen colors. They may also benefit from neutral density filters, which uniformly darken the frame and allow for longer exposures without overexposure. Even a simple ultraviolet (UV) filter can serve as a layer of protection for your lens, saving you from expensive repairs if something scratches the lens.

Filters are small, lightweight and easy to slip into your bag, so there’s really no excuse not to carry them. Just remember that poor quality filters can actually degrade your image quality, so it’s worth investing in the best you can afford. We would recommend glass filters over plastic ones because, on the whole, they transmit light better for clearer shots.

Every lens has a filter thread size, measured in millimeters, usually marked on the front or side as a number with the Ø symbol, like Ø77mm. This is how you know what size filter to buy, as most screw onto the front of your lens. The downside of using filters is that each lens has a different filter thread size, so you might need to buy multiple filters to accommodate each lens, which can get expensive. That said, you can get around this by purchasing step-up/step-down rings or investing in a square bracket mount setup that can fit various circular filters.

5. Smartphone apps

There are some useful free photography tools for your phone. (Image credit: Tim Robberts via Getty Images)

Not technically an accessory, but smartphone apps can be incredibly useful for photographers. For astrophotography, night sky apps like Stellarium are a must-have. Stellarium lets you view the location of the stars, planets and Milky Way in real time and in advance, making it easier to plan your night shoots and frame your shots. PhotoPills is another game-changer, helping you plan shots precisely, from the Milky Way alignment to the sun or moon’s path. Clear Outside also shows information on cloud coverage in the area, making it great for planning astro shoots.

Wildlife photographers will find the Merlin Bird ID useful — just point your phone at a bird, and it helps identify the species while offering details on its calls, behavior and habitat. Beyond these, weather apps, tide charts and moon phase trackers can help you time shoots for optimal conditions.