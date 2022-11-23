Spare some expense with 20% off this Jurassic Park Lego set, a great gift for dino fans

Nobody move a muscle, this Jurassic Park Lego set's vision is based on movement.

Ok that's not true (and it wasn't true in the movie either, that T-rex would have eaten the lot of them). What is true is that there is a cool 20% discount on the Lego Jurassic Park T-Rex Breakout set at Target, with the price reduced down to $79.99 (opens in new tab) from the MSRP of $99.99. It's not a ludicrously good deal, but 20% off is solid and about as good as it gets for current and popular Lego sets.

Lego is a household name for a reason, bringing incredibly detailed recreations of vehicles, characters, and even entire scenes to homes around the world with its intricate yet simple-to-learn construction techniques. They make great educational toys for kids, while also being a fun and rewarding hobby for adults too. Better yet, Black Friday makes many of the more expensive sets more affordable.

That’s exactly what’s happened here, with Target discounting a blocky recreation of one of the biggest blockbuster scenes in movie history – the Tyrannosaurus Rex breakout from the original Jurassic Park movie.

(opens in new tab) Lego Jurassic Park T-Rex Breakout - was $99.99 , now $79.99 at Target (opens in new tab) This legendary movie scene is recreated with an equally impressive Lego set that’s 20% off at Target.

The Lego Jurassic Park T-Rex Breakout set (opens in new tab), which comes on a stand to offer a poseable diorama, doesn’t come with the toilet cubicle where our heroes’ tour guide meets his unfortunate end but does include a ripped fence, key characters like Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm, and, as you’d expect, the huge tyrannosaurus.

Even better, in this set, the huge reptile has even flipped one of the instantly recognizable Jurassic Park jeeps over and is standing on it. It’s worth remembering this is a “made for display” set, so you may want to keep it away from small hands – particularly given the small pieces.

User reviews (opens in new tab) of Lego set number 76956 are very positive on Target’s own website, with many noting neat touches like movie references within the instructions, and the accuracy of the set to the scene in question.

For more on the best Lego sets, be sure to check out our Lego sets guide , which includes Star Wars, Aliens, and NASA sets. If this set has you itching to learn more about our prehistoric predecessors, you may be interested in the news that the T-Rex, as featured in this set, may have been 70% larger than fossils suggest .

And if you're getting nostalgic for Jurassic Park after seeing this kit, then check out our Jurassic Park streaming guide to see how you can rewatch the entire franchise. As an extra Black Friday bonus, we also spotted that Peacock, the home of Jurassic World Dominion, is currently on sale for just $1/mo for 12 months.