The best Lego sets for alien, sci-fi, space fans and more

Attention, Lego fans! If you love aliens and UFOs, or spaceflight and sci-fi, we've got the perfect sets for you and your kids. From the cutest (or creepiest?) alien minifigures, to alien spaceships, to Star Wars droids and real NASA spacecraft, this gift guide is bursting with fun ... and learning.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for the alien- or sci-fi-loving Lego fan in your life, or you want to add to your personal collection, we've got you covered. Don't forget to check here back regularly, as we'll be adding new deals.

Aliens

Lego Space UFO Abduction: $110.11 at Amazon This 110-piece set will let you take the side of the alien (or the farmer) in this attempted UFO abduction. It includes a tractor beam with "abducting function", so use with care.View Deal

Lego ExoSuit: $52.97 at Amazon No fear about a planet's atmosphere with this nifty Lego exosuit, available at Amazon. Conquer your next world with the 321-piece design, including poseable limbs, opening cockpit, grabbing claws and a couple of minifigures.View Deal

Lego Space Alien Defender: $54.94 at Amazon Like hoverbikes? How about all-terrain vehicles? You'll get them all with the Lego Space Alien defender set on Amazon. It's a fun build with 105 pieces, including an anti-UFO laser and 2 flick missiles.View Deal

Lego Galaxy Squad Crater Creeper: $29.98 at Amazon Dive tentacle-first into epic alien battling with the 105-piece Lego Galaxy Squad Crater Creeper set, available at Amazon. It will pit a crater "creeper" alien against a hovercraft-flying astronaut minifigure. Once you finish the build, Lego's advice for success is self-explanatory: "Don't get caught in the chomping jaws; fire the missiles."View Deal

Lego UFO Alien Spaceship Polybag: $15.99 at Amazon This flying saucer at Amazon is great for beginning Lego players, with only 36 pieces to get your alien in the air. Stock is low at the moment, so buy soon before the deal flies away.View Deal

Alien minifigures

Lego Alien Villainess: $19.95 at Amazon Swoop into your next interplanetary battle with this alien villainess minifigure, complete with cape, phaser and dour expression. You won't want to get in her way. Not one bit.View Deal

Lego Alien Trooper: $9.98 at Amazon This cute minifigure shows an alien ready to roam to a quadrant near you. Comes with a cute, yet menacing-looking, tool.View Deal

Lego Classic Alien: $18.88 at Amazon Relive the classic alien look with this menacing-looking Lego alien minifigure. The alien comes with a blaster (or is it a probe?) for intergalactic warfare.View Deal

Lego Alien Avenger: $9.70 at Amazon Charge gladiator-style to your next planet with the alien avenger. The thick armor and growly face will surely make each planet's inhabitants do your bidding.View Deal

Lego Galaxy Squad Alien Buggoid: $9.95 at Amazon Get ready to take over your next planet with this tough-looking alien. The bug-like armor skin is a nice touch, and should help with dealing with very cold weather.View Deal

Sci-fi for kids

The Lego Movie 2 Space Palace: $99.99 $94.99 at Amazon Amazon cut this discontinued set's price by $5 for fans of the Lego Movie 2, so act fast while this is in stock. With this 995-piece set, you can build Queen Watevra’s "So-Not-Evil" Space Palace. The set includes a bachelor Batman minifigure, a Celeste mini-doll figure, a figure of Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi and so much more. View Deal

Lego Classic Creative Fun: $65.99 $59.95 at Amazon Save almost 10% at Amazon with this 900-piece set, while supplies last. With LEGO Classic Creative Fun, your family can build anything they can dream up — from spaceships to imaginary Martian habitats and so much more. View Deal

"Star Wars"

Lego Star Wars: The Razor Crest: $129.99 at Amazon You can have more "Mandalorian" fun with the Razor Crest ship, available on Amazon. Use any of the four minifigures to take control: The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, Greef Karga and Scout Trooper.View Deal

Lego Brickheadz Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Child: $19.95 at Walmart The unlikely duo of "The Mandalorian" comes to the front in this lovable set at Walmart. And yes, of course Baby Yoda is included.View Deal

Lego UCS Star Wars A-wing Starfighter: $199.99 at Lego.com

Build up your anticipation for flight with this 1,673-piece A-wing Starfighter at Lego. It's the same ship used in "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi."View Deal

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet: $59.99 $47.99 on Amazon

Go deeper into Mandalorian lore with this helmet, on an incredible 20% deal at Amazon. It features the most notorious bounty hunter, Boba Fett, who will take shape after 625 pieces are put together.View Deal

Lego Star Wars Sith TIE Fighter: $79.99 at Lego.com

Fly away with one of the most iconic ships of "Star Wars". This new set includes 470 pieces and minifigures of Finn, a First Order Pilot and Knight of Ren.View Deal

Lego Star Wars Duel on Mustafar: $19.99 $15.99 on Amazon

Relive the epic prequel battle on Mustafar with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan, available for 20% off on Amazon. With 208 pieces you'll have plenty of time to choose between the dark side and the light side of the Force.View Deal

Lego Star Wars Sith Troopers Battle Pack: $14.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Marvel in the power of the Sith with this 105-piece set, now 20% off at Amazon. It includes three red Sith troopers (two jet troopers and one regular) along with a First Order Officer and speeder.View Deal

Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren's Shuttle Microfighter | $9.99

Kylo Ren, the tortured anti-hero of the "Star Wars" sequels, at least had a cool-looking ship to enjoy between the angst. You can fly it yourself after assembling the 72-piece Microfighter set.View Deal

Star Wars Resistance Y-wing Microfighter: $9.99 at Lego.com

Fight the Force of the dark side using this Lego Y-wing Microfighter piloted by Zorii Bliss. In this 86-piece set, you'll get two flick missiles and Zorii's super-cool helmet, a new piece for 2020.View Deal

Lego Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Snowspeeder: $94.99 at Amazon Blast back to "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" on its 40th anniversary, before supplies disappear on this discontinued set. This 309-piece set takes you back to with a Snowspeeder ship, laser cannons and four minifigures: Luke Skywalker and Dak Ralter (who are both dressed in pilot outfits), a Rebel Trooper and even a special 20th anniversary Lando Calrissian.View Deal

NASA Lego sets

Lego Apollo 11 Lunar Lander: $99.95 at Amazon Lego teamed up with NASA to make this special Apollo anniversary building set. The 1,087-piece kit includes the "Eagle" lunar module that brought Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969. Read the full story here.



View Deal

Lego Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V: $119.99 at Amazon The epic Saturn V astronaut rocket is available in Lego form at Amazon. The 1969-piece set is approximately a 1:110 scale model of NASA's Saturn V rocket that lifted Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins to the moon in 1969. View Deal

Lego Women of NASA Building Kit: $47.44 at Amazon Four outstanding women from NASA's history got the Lego treatment in the Women of NASA set, available at Amazon while supplies last. The 231-piece building kit includes computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, and astronauts Sally Ride and Mae Jemison as well as props relevant to each woman’s contributions to the space program. Read the full story here.

View Deal

Stocking stuffer

Lego City Space Satellite: $3.99 at Lego.com You can't beat the low price on this cute space satellite site at Lego, so act quickly before it flies out of sight. You'll get a satellite with movable solar panels, a minifigure with a spacesuit (including a light and golden-visored helmet).View Deal

Spaceships, rovers and space ports

Lego City Space Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control: $99.99 at Amazon It's Mars versus the monorail on this epic launch kit set from Lego, available on Amazon. The multi-stage rocket and opening launch tower are available in frustration-free packaging. The epic 837-piece set includes 6 minifigures: 2 astronauts, 2 scientists, a launch director and a ground crew technician. You'll also get a robot, a space telescope, a rover with an articulated arm and a launchpad.View Deal

Lego City Space Lunar Space Station: $59.99 $48.00 at Amazon This 412-piece set's frustration-free packaging version is 20% off at Amazon, while supplies last. Just like NASA hopes to do, you can build a lunar space station with three separate modules and a detachable shuttle toy. Also included are 2 LEGO City astronaut minifigures, 2 space station crew member minifigures, a robot (because why not), a satellite and a central airlock.View Deal

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Rover Explorer: $39.99 $32 at Amazon While this cute space set is out of stock, you can still grab a 20% off deal at Amazon for shipment in mid-December. The 510-piece set allows you to build a space rover explorer, a space base or a space flyer — and also to get to know the adorable alien included with the set.View Deal

Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon Blast off to Mars for 20% less on Amazon with this epic 273-piece Lego set, while it's still available on this planet. Besides an epic shuttle vehicle and Mars rover, you'll get 2 LEGO City Mars astronaut minifigures, a helidrone (to evoke the NASA Ingenuity drone, we suppose) and a storage drone.

View Deal

Lego Overwatch Watchpoint: Gibraltar: $89.99 $84.99 at Amazon This cute Overwatch set is $5 at Amazon while supplies last, so blast off on this sale while you can. The 730-piece set includes a rocket, launch power and game hero figurines including Mercy, Pharah, Reaper and Winston.View Deal

Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon This 273-piece set lets you explore Mars from the comfort of your own home. It includes 2 Lego city Mars astronaut minifigures and pieces that build a space shuttle model, a Mars rover and a helidrone. View Deal

LEGO City Rover Testing Drive: $29.99 $22.79 at Amazon With this 202-piece set at 25% off on Amazon, you can build a rover ready to explore the Martian surface. Complete with a crew of 2 Lego city minifigure astronauts, this set comes with the pieces to build a rover with an opening cockpit, a grappling arm you can use to "take Martian samples," a solar power generator and other tools that your astronaut crew can use on Mars. View Deal

Lego City Space Lunar Space Station: $59.99 $48 at Amazon Lego doesn't just take you to Mars, with this Lego set (now 20% off at Amazon) you can also explore and set up camp on the moon! With this 412-piece set, you can build a lunar base and explore the moon with your friends. The set comes complete with 2 Lego city astronaut minifigures, 2 space station astronaut crew minifigures, a robot, a shuttle, a central airlock, a living module and much more. View Deal

If you're searching for a new telescope and aren't sure which one is right for you, be sure to check out our best binoculars and telescope guide pages to find the best options for beginners, computerized telescope fans, kids, all-around astronomers and astrophotographers.

