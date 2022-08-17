Jurassic Park streaming guide: How to watch the Jurassic Park movies online

Our Jurassic Park streaming guide has everything you need to sit down and watch through the entire franchise, including Jurassic World: Dominion.

The sixth installment in the long-running saga, Jurassic World: Dominion, finally delivers on the promise of prehistoric creatures and humans co-existing in a modern world where genetic power has been unleashed. But getting to this point has taken nearly three decades; Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton kicked off the dino-mania with 1993’s Jurassic Park, and then a barrage of sequels quickly followed. However, there’s a sizable gap between Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World (2015), as the franchise needed a reinvention of sorts to avoid extinction.

Getting through six movies – plus one TV show if you’re a completionist – might take you some time, so our Jurassic Park/World streaming guide aims to at least make your trip to the nearest online movie or TV service as easy and painless as possible. Frantically looking for the right streamer or VOD platform can be tiring, but we’ve got you covered, whether you’re in the U.S. or in the U.K.

Thankfully, Jurassic Park/World is a rather popular movie saga, and the animated TV series Camp Cretaceous is distributed by Netflix worldwide, so you won’t have to dig up any dinosaur bones to find the rip-roaring fun you seek. With options abound, we’ll walk you through them all one by one.

Find the biggest TV you can, turn up the volume, and let prehistoric life find a way into your living room with this handy guide.

Jurassic Park streaming: How to watch Jurassic Park movies online in the U.S.

This section contains an overview of the best places to watch the Jurassic Park/World movies, which are the bulk of the franchise right now, in the U.S. After Jurassic World: Dominion barged into theaters worldwide during June 2022, the current saga is now complete. That means there’s a clear story arc that starts with Jurassic Park and ends with Jurassic World: Dominion, despite some ups and downs.

The Jurassic Park/World franchise is owned by Universal, and that means NBCUniversal’s Peacock (opens in new tab) platform, which is slowly rolling out worldwide, will eventually be the home of the entirety of one of the company’s signature IPs. For now, however, the movies can be found on plenty of different platforms and services, so read on below to find stream, rent, and buy options.

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic Park streaming: How to watch Jurassic Park movies online in the U.K.

This section contains an overview of the best places to watch the Jurassic Park/World movies in the U.K. Much like in the States, the franchise will eventually hit Peacock for streaming since it’s NBCUniversal’s shiny new platform. But for now, all the movies – minus Jurassic World: Dominion – can be found across many platforms and services in this territory as well. So, whether you’re looking to steam, rent, or buy, this guide has you covered.

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic Park streaming: How to watch Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of teenagers that win an exclusive trip to Jurassic World’s exclusive “dino camp” before all hell breaks loose. While a good chunk of the show runs in parallel to the first Jurassic World movie and the beginning of its sequel, Camp Cretaceous stands on its own as a remarkable animated spinoff – for all ages – with plenty of heart, thrills, and twists.

As we mentioned before, the first animated series of the Jurassic World franchise is available on Netflix worldwide. The famous movie/TV service struck a deal with production companies Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Amblin Entertainment to handle both domestic and international distribution through streaming.

However, some platforms have recently started selling the first three seasons (out of five total) in both the U.S. and the U.K. For now, the fourth and fifth seasons are exclusive to Netflix though.