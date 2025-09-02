Newly discovered bus-size asteroid will zoom close past Earth tomorrow — and will not return for exactly 100 years

Asteroid 2025 QV5 was first spotted on Aug. 24. It will reach its minimum distance to us on Sept. 3 and will not return at such close proximity for precisely 100 years.

A bus-size asteroid , first spotted just over a week ago, will zoom past Earth tomorrow (Sept. 3). The space rock will not get this close to us again until Sept. 4, 2125 — almost 100 years to the day.

The asteroid, dubbed 2025 QV5, was first spotted on Aug. 24. It is approximately 35 feet (11 meters) across, or around the same width as a school bus is long, and is hurtling toward us at more than 13,900 mph (22,400 km/h), according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Asteroid Watch .

The space rock will make a close approach to Earth on Wednesday, passing within 500,000 miles (805,000 kilometers) of our planet — or around twice as far away from us as the moon , according to JPL's Small-Body Database Lookup .

2025 QV5 has a roughly circular orbit around the sun , circling our home star every 359.4 days. During this time, it drifts between the orbits of Earth and Venus as it is subtly pulled from side to side between the two planets. As a result, it is unlikely to ever hit us. And even if it did, it is too small to be considered "potentially hazardous" and most of its material would likely burn up in the atmosphere.

Nevertheless, scientists are still keen to learn as much as they can about the space rock, and it has been listed as a target for NASA's Goldstone radar telescope in Barstow, California — which specializes in tracking and imaging near-Earth asteroids — over the coming days.

Related: NASA's most wanted: The 5 most dangerous asteroids to Earth

2025 QV5's orbit around the sun takes it close to Earth and Venus. For the majority of the next century, the asteroid will fly by the latter more often. (Image credit: NASA/JPL)

2025 QV5 will make several more "close approaches" to Earth over the next century, including flybys in 2026 and 2027. However, these flybys will occur at much greater distances from our planet. Next year, for example, the asteroid will only come within 3.3 million miles (5.3 million km) of us and will be three times further away again when it passes by in 2027.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next time that the space rock will get anywhere near this close again is on Sept. 4, 2125 — approximately 100 years, 1 day and 2 hours after its current flyby — when it will reach a distance of around 830,000 miles (1.3 million km) from Earth, according to current calculations from the Small-Body Database Lookup.

However, the future date and distance of this cosmic coincidence are not fixed in place.

As researchers collect more data on the movements of 2025 QV5, they may refine a more accurate orbital trajectory for the object, which will change when it is likely to return. For example, the odds of the potential "city killer" asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth in 2032, which made headlines earlier this year , frequently changed before eventually dropping to zero as researchers collated more observations of the space rock.