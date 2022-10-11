Should you buy a Fitbit Sense in the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect opportunity to snatch great deals on a range of health and fitness products. And with this year's event quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether you should seize the occasion and buy the Fitbit Sense you've had your eye on ⁠— now 28% off at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Without a doubt, the best fitness tracker is like a pocket-sized personal trainer. With just a click of a button, these clever gadgets can provide you with a breadth of essential information about your health and wellbeing, as well as advice on workouts best suited to your fitness level.

At the same time, the ever-expanding range of fitness trackers may confuse even the most tech-savvy exercisers. Luckily, we've tried and tested several trackers across leading brands to determine which one should take pride of place on your wrist. So even if you decide to give the Fitbit Sense a miss, you can still find a model tailored to your taste, budget, and workout style ⁠— and save some money in the process.

Interested in Fitbit, but considering a different model? The Fitbit Inspire 2 is currently 31% off (opens in new tab), while you can enjoy $47.95 off (opens in new tab) the Fitbit Charge 4.

If you're operating on a stripped back budget, but not willing to compromise on quality, then the Fitbit Sense should definitely land on your radar. This stylish fitness tracker is one of the best models we've tested and is currently boasting a tempting saving of $84.05 at Amazon (opens in new tab). But should you be reaching for your wallet just yet?

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense | Was $299.95 (opens in new tab) Now $215.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 28% on the Fitbit Sense on Amazon this Prime Day. With this stylish fitness tracker you can measure your heart rate, sleep quality, stress levels and skin temperature. And it comes with a free 6-month Fitbit Premium membership.

(Image credit: Getty)

Is Fitbit Sense a good fitness tracker? With nearly 40k user reviews on Amazon (opens in new tab), and an average score of 4.3 out of 5, it's safe to say that Fitbit Sense is a high-flyer. And there are many great reasons why this fitness tracker remains a firm favorite with exercisers across the globe. To start with, the Fitbit Sense is packed with useful functions. At its most basic level, it will track your steps, distance walked, sleep quality, body temperature, blood oxygen levels and calorie count by default, giving you a detailed overview of your goals throughout the day. The Fitbit Sense can also offer an ECG to assess atrial fibrillation, which can come in handy if you struggle with heart issues. Not to mention, this clever gadget is equipped with the EDA scan that can assess your current stress levels. Fitbit Sense will connect all available data points, build a picture of your stresses and assign a Stress Score. It's difficult to find a more functional fitness tracker that than the Fitbit Sense. It's waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters, so you can wear it in the swimming pool with no problems. It has a great battery life, easily lasting six or more days on one charge, while fast charging can give you a full day’s charge in just 12 minutes. The Fitbit Sense has also a built-in GPS so you can track your pace and distance without using your phone. And the built-in mic and speaker will help you handle your Bluetooth calls hands-free. The Fitbit Sense simply looks and feels great. Its bold display is AMOLED, which means that text and icons stand out better on its black background, and they are easier to read in direct sunlight. It also sports a Gorilla Glass cover so it is tougher than you would expect for such a slimline design. What's more, the strap folds over on itself neatly, and it’s comfortable enough to feel like you’re not really wearing anything on your wrist at all. Every Fitbit Sense tracker comes with a free 6-month Fitbit Premium membership. This app will collect and analyze all of your stats to provide you with personalized insights that will help you make the best choices for your body.

Why buy the Fitbit Sense on Amazon Prime Day? The Prime Early Access Sale covers October 11-12 this year, and rewards Prime members with a host of great discounts across various brands and categories. If you are not a member, or not sure whether signing up is worth the hassle, make use of a free trial (opens in new tab) to access Prime Day bargains. So why buy the Fitbit Sense this Amazon Prime Day? Firstly, the timing is perfect. October is a great month to start working on your fitness goals. The busy summer season is behind us, but Christmas preparations are still far ahead. Without any major distractions in sight, you can easily focus on elevating your exercise performance. With the rising prices of basic commodities, it may feel difficult to justify an extra expense like the Fitbit Sense. But thanks to the amazing discounts, you can allow yourself a treat while saving yourself dollars. So, if you're in the market for a new quality fitness tracker, the Prime Early Access Sale is a brilliant time to buy the Fitbit Sense. But it is worth pointing out that amazing offers and increased demand can take its toll on manufacturing and production, so it's best not to wait around too long, as this popular fitness tracker could be snapped up fast. We recommend checking out daily deals, coupons, and spotlight deals each day to see what's available.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why should you wait to buy the Fitbit Sense? Many competitors, clearly encouraged by Amazon's Prime Day success, are now launching their own events to entice customers. With so many options on the market, finding great opportunities to save is easier than ever. So before you head straight to the Amazon checkout, it could be worth having a shop around to see whether the Fitbit Sense can be found cheaper elsewhere. You might also find that this extremely popular fitness tracker is not available on Prime or will not ship to your location, so checking other retailers is a must if you're set on your choice. Make sure your address is updated with your current location when you're searching online. We also recommend signing up for notifications on your favorite products – this way you're the first to know when price or stock changes. Not found what you need? Holding out for sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday later in the year could be your answer.

This year's Amazon Prime Day event spans across 11th-12th October