Right now may be the best time to spot great deals on a range of health and fitness products, but should you buy a humidifier during the October Amazon Prime Day sales? Here, we list all the potential benefits of these useful appliances, and discuss the pros and cons of getting a discounted humidifier from Amazon right now.

Humidifiers are perfect for when you spend a lot of time in dry, highly ventilated spaces, like office buildings. They can also be very useful come winter time, when the temperature drops and we tend to spend more time indoors. Humidifiers add temperature-regulated moisture by spraying a gentle mist able to filter dust and dander particles from the air. Units are also equipped with antimicrobial filters to prevent the growth of mold, algae, fungus, and bacteria. Humidifiers are a particularly great investment if you struggle with dry skin or allergies.

At the same time, with so many different types and sizes available on the market, picking a humidifier may not feel like an easy decision. To help you with this task, the LiveScience team has created a guide on best humidifiers. With our useful tips and advice you will find the best appliance for your needs and preferences. And thanks to the amazing Amazon offers, you will save some money too.

There's no shortage of humidifiers on the market, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Here are the main types and how they work to humidify the air.

Evaporators: This style of humidifier sucks in air, passes it through a filter, and then fans the hydrated air back out.

Steam vaporizers: This humidifier creates steam internally, cooling it to an appropriate temperature before pumping it into your living space.

Ultrasonic humidifiers: Typically smaller and more high-tech, these humidifiers use vibrations to vaporize water and pump steam back into the air.

Below, we answer the question 'Should you buy a humidifier this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?' and give the lowdown on some reasons to wait.

One important note: Too much moisture can do more harm than good - it encourages the growth of mold and dust mites. As mentioned in a study by the Clinical Research Center, the desirable level of moisture for home humidification is between 40-50%. At the same time, many models come with in-build humidistats, which monitor moisture levels and adjust the output to maintain optimum conditions. Moreover, humidifiers work best if they are maintained in a good condition. It is important to regularly clean your appliance to prevent waterborne bacteria from forming. Not sure how? You can check our handy video below for tips and advice.

Are humidifiers good for you?

Humidity level has an impact on many aspects of our health. Humidifiers maintain an optimal level of moisture that helps you avoid dry skin and allergy symptoms. Findings published in the Research In Dermatology journal explained that humidity levels lower than 10% can dry out the outer layers of skin in elderly people, while levels of more than 70% can help to hydrate skin. While moisturizers and other topical treatments may help, many find that applying products only gets them so far when taking care of very dry skin. This is evident in winter when the humidity levels are naturally lower, and we spend time going from the cold outdoors into warm, heated spaces. However, the right humidity level in the home can help improve symptoms and make allergies less of a nuisance. When the humidity in a room is too low or too high, it can trigger allergy symptoms, especially when you're dealing with dust, pollen from open windows, or indoor pets. You can place a humidifier in any room or enclosed space of your home. Simply stated, humidifiers work by creating moisture and filtering dust, dander, and virus particles from the air. Now that we're spending a larger chunk of our time indoors, it's more important than ever to create a safe environment to eat, sleep, work, and live in. And humidifiers help to do just that. Too little humidity causes inflamed, irritated nasal passages, rashes, and dry skin, and too much creates an environment ripe for bacteria, dust mites, and molds, all of which can affect your health. A higher level of humidity can also help eliminate viruses in the home. One research study tested how flu particles changed in the air when humidity levels reached 40%. The results showed virus particles were deactivated, making them less infectious when circulating in humidified air.



Amazon Prime Early Access Sale covers October 11-12 this year, and rewards Prime members with a wealth of wonderful discounts across various brands and categories. Not a member? You can still sign up for a free trial (opens in new tab) to access discounts.

Why should you wait to buy a humidifier? Competitors are now launching anti-Prime Day deals to lure customers, which means you can find plenty of opportunities to save elsewhere. Before you head straight to the Anazib checkout, it could be worth having a shop around to see what else is out there. You might also find the brand of bike you want isn't available on Prime or won't ship to your location, so checking other retailers is a must if you're set on your style. Some models list updated prices leading up to – and during – Prime Day, so you might run the risk of buying too early rather than waiting it out for further price drops. Make sure your address is updated with your current location when you're searching online, and we also recommend signing up for notifications on your favorite products – this way you're the first to know when price or stock changes. Not found what you need? Holding out for sale events later in the year could be your answer.

This year's Amazon Prime Early Access sale spans across 11th-12th October, but look out for deals as we update our guides throughout. You can find even more deals available at Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022, which can save you more money on the health and fitness equipment you love the most.