Save $350 on this Fitness Reality 4000MR Magnetic Rower for Prime Day

Save a bundle on great fitness equipment this Prime Day - including $350 off this Fitness Reality 4000MR Magnetic Rower (opens in new tab), a massive 41% percent reduction on the full price. The 400MR offers 10 Preset workout programs and 5 customizable programs to keep you busy and has chain-driven dual transmission mechanism o provide the strength needed for intense workout.

The large contoured cushion seat (13. 5” L x 10” W) provides extra comfort for a long workout and the raised seat height of up to 22. 5” makes it easy get on and off the rower. Ball-bearing seat rollers make for smooth rowing strokes and the highly visible backlit 5” LCD displays distance, time, count, calories burned, RPM, watts, and tension levels to help you track your progress. This rower is suitable for users up to 6’5” and 300lbs, making it a perfect addition to any home gym.

(opens in new tab) Fitness Reality 4000MR Magnetic Rower| $849 $498.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (down 41%)

Grab a bargain on this Fitness Reality 4000MR Magnetic Rower this Prime Day. With 10 Preset workout programs and 5 customizable programs, you're sure to have the best workout of your life. It has 16 levels of magnetic tension resistance, and 4 Adjustable floor stabilizers to prevent rocking, as well as large anti-slip foot pedals with straps.

The Prime Day sale is a great time to snap up a rowing machine, and this model from Fitness Reality can help to take your cardio workouts to the next level. This rower is foldable and has wheels for even easier relocation or to storage. Folded dimensions are: 45” L x 25” W x 59” H and extended: 38” Slide rail with 41” inseam.

Dual independent rowing handles provide a full arm, shoulder and chest workout, and the rubber coaled handles have comfortable grip balls help to protect your hands while you work out. It also has a smartphone holder and AC adapter included.

Rowing is one of the best impact-free full-body workouts available. Each stroke naturally engages multiple muscle zones, while boosting your heart rate and burning calories. If you're looking to increase your fitness or use a rowing machine to lose weight, now is the time to buy!

